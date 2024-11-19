ALT EFF 2024 film festival returns to Mumbai to spark urgent climate conversations

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), held annually in Mumbai, will open this year at Liberty Cinema on November 22, and will go on till December 8. The festival will screen more than 65 films this year.

ALT EFF has served as a vital platform for promoting environmental awareness through cinema, focusing on global climate issues. It brings together filmmakers, activists, and audiences to create impactful discussions around sustainability and environmental challenges.

ALT EFF was launched in 2020 in Panchgani, Maharashtra. The festival screens more than 65 films annually, showcasing a mix of Indian and international works that focus on environmental and socio-ecological issues. It has quickly gained prominence as India’s leading environmental film festival, drawing attention to critical global challenges through the medium of film​.

It has since grown into a prominent platform for environmental storytelling through cinema, showcasing films from around the globe. The festival uses a hybrid format, including in-person screenings and virtual events to engage audiences and foster discussions on pressing environmental issues. It highlights diverse genres, including documentaries, fiction, and animated films, addressing themes such as climate change, biodiversity, and sustainability

The festival has partnered with renowned figures like Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who has been appointed as the brand ambassador, and acclaimed director Richie Mehta, who is promoting the cause of environmental consciousness.

The festival's screenings will showcase a variety of films that explore topics such as conservation, climate change, and the consequences of human activity on the planet.

"Among the films set to be featured is The Flaming Forest, a documentary about the Soliga adivasis of Karnataka advocating for more inclusive conservation policies; and In Search of Kasturi—an exploration to find the elusive and mystical Himalayan musk deer," said Kunal Khanna, co-founder and festival director.

"'We span across 70 locations in India, including metros, towns and villages. The idea of the festival is to make it accessible for all people to engage with our films, which evoke a sense of how communities live and the issues concerning their environments," he added.

Khanna lived in Australia for 13 years from 2005 to 2018. Having worked with government policies concerning sustainability and also having studied the subject, Khanna came back to India in 2018 to advocate for climate justice and change through the power of films that speak of marine life, reviving indigenous cultures, food politics, biodiversity, the cost of capitalism, and so on.

The festival serves not only as a space for cinema but also as a platform for conversation about urgent environmental issues. Through this mix of film and activism, ALT EFF aims to inspire meaningful change, encouraging viewers to reflect on their own relationship with the environment.

(The copy was updated with additional inputs.)