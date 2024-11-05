Nestlé India's Project Vriddhi completes 5 years of promoting sustainable practices in Nuh

﻿Nestle﻿ India and SM Sehgal Foundation have completed the five-year Project Vriddhi in Nuh district, Haryana.

Launched in 2019 in Rohira village of the district, the project has significantly improved the lives of 18,000 beneficiaries across 14 villages, focusing on strengthening community-led rural development, the companies noted in a release.

The project offers water storage facilities, sanitation improvements, and hygiene and nutrition education. It also enhanced educational resources in local schools and provided health services for livestock, contributing to the community's overall well-being and enhancing overall community health.

Project Vriddhi 2.0's second phase expanded to include initiatives addressing COVID-19 awareness and digital literacy, with an aim to empower local residents to sustain their progress independently.

“At Nestlé India we strongly believe in business as a force for food. As part of our commitment to build a better society, Project Vriddhi was launched focusing on rural development. The project has created long-lasting change in these villages, through interventions across water and sanitation, raising nutrition awareness, enhancing farm productivity, and setting up of digital learning centres," Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said in a statement.

"The transformation journey of these villages has witnessed a multiplier effect on several development indicators empowering local communities to drive their progress,” he added.

Project Vriddhi focuses on rural community development in Rohira, Nuh district, Haryana. It promotes sustainable practices in clean water access, sanitation, nutrition, education, and agricultural productivity.

The project has restored eight ponds, creating a storage capacity of 25 million litres. It has engaged 1,000 farmers and transformed six schools while providing 395 children with essential digital and life skills. Additionally, 280 women have received training in nutrition groups, and 133 kitchen gardens and village development committees have been established.

Apart from this, Nestlé's CSR initiatives encompass several programmes including Nestlé Healthy Kids Programme empowering adolescents to achieve better health outcomes. Project Jigyasa enhances education through experiential learning, while Project Serve Safe Food focuses on improving safety standards in street food.

Additionally, Project Hilldaari promotes effective waste management practices, and the Water and Sanitation initiative provides essential access to clean water and sanitation facilities.