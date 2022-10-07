Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Binance Smart Chain halted over $100M cross-chain bridge exploit

By Prathiksha BU
October 07, 2022, Updated on : Fri Oct 07 2022 12:14:49 GMT+0000
Binance Smart Chain halted over $100M cross-chain bridge exploit
As per CoinMarketCap data, since the news of the exploit, BNB, BSC's native token, has dropped by almost 4% since the opening hours.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Transactions on Binance Smart Chain (BNB Chain), the blockchain of crypto exchange Binance, was halted on Friday due to an exploit on its cross-chain bridge, with hackers making off with cryptocurrency worth an estimated $100 million.


The BNB Chain developer on Reddit confirmed the update on the exploit saying, "Initial estimates for funds taken off BSC (Binance Smart Chain) are between $100M - $110M. However, thanks to the community and our internal and external security partners, an estimated $7M has already been frozen."


At 3:49 AM (IST), BNB Chain announced on its Twitter account stating that it would halt deposits and withdrawals amid growing concerns over a hack of the network's official cross-chain bridge.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, took to Twitter to confirm the exploit and shared the details on the hack.

According to reports by blockchain security firm SlowMist, the exploit allowed hackers to get away with over $570 million in digital assets, including Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum and Optimism.


Sam Sun, a researcher at Paradigm, took to Twitter to analyse the hack. As per his analysis, the hacker convinced Binance Bridge to send out 1 million BNB tokens. When it worked, the hacker used the same exploit to have another 1 million BNB tokens sent to an address they controlled.


As per CoinMarketCap data, since the news of the exploit, BNB, BSC's native token, has dropped by almost 4% since the opening hours.


(This article was updated to correct a typo.)

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Karnataka govt bans Ola, Uber, Rapido autos

Edtech decacorn BYJU’S takes a jab at celeb-Led courses

A beauty subscription startup led to the launch of cosmetics brand SUGAR

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 7, 2022)

Daily Capsule
Arriving soon: Digital Rupee
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Evolving ecommerce landscape in the age of digitalisation

Data, demographics, democratisation: test your business creativity with Edition 58 of our quiz!

Arriving soon: Digital Rupee

A beauty subscription startup led to the launch of cosmetics brand SUGAR

[Weekly funding roundup Oct 3-7] Venture capital inflow into startups continues to decline

Edtech decacorn BYJU’S takes a jab at celeb-Led courses