Lumos Labs unveils global hackathon for 10K+ Web3 devs, The Decrypting Story is official media partner

Lumos Labs, the Singapore-based Web3 innovation management firm building a developer-centric metaverse, today announced the launch of its global hackathon—BUIDL for Web3 Hack 2022.

The Decrypting Story is excited to join hands with ﻿Lumos Labs﻿ as the official media partner for BUIDL for Web3 Hack 2022, and support over 10,000 developers who want to start their Web3 journey.

The hackathon also helps developers build innovative solutions, network with leading Web3 experts, and win prizes from the pool of $100,000 allocated for the initiative.

BUIDL for Web3 Hack 2022 has onboarded sponsors such as Polygon, Aeternity, Dfinity, Tezos, Arcana Network, Fluence Network, Network Protocol, Revise Network, Komet, Assetmantle, Tatum, and more.

More about the hackathon

Being chain-agnostic, the hackathon will equip participating developers and startups with the flexibility to build on chains of their choice, and will allow them an opportunity to win additional grants from the sponsors by presenting their solutions on respective use cases.

The two-month long programme will be open to solutions from a variety of diverse tracks like DeFi, NFTs, entertainment, developer tooling and infrastructure, sustainability-based solutions, governance, and DAOs.

Kaavya Prasad, Founder, Lumos Labs, said:

“Through multiple accelerators and hackathon programmes, mentorship and training, we have cultivated a massive Web3 developer pool and now, are building a metaverse in order to help these developers expand their horizons. The #BUIDL for Web3 hackathon is going to be a step forward in the right direction. We heartily invite the next generation of blockchain builders and leaders to be a part of this revolution.”

To further augment dev-tool support and enhance global reach, the hackathon has also onboarded Web3 tech platforms and incubators as partners, namely, Buildspace, DeveloperDAO, Buidlers Tribe, The Phoenix Guild, Questbook, Blockchain Nigeria User Group, Webx DAO, Web3 Conf, CryptoDev Hub, Web3learn, Web3 Bharat, The Product House, Truts, Vanderbilt University, OGClubDAO, and more.

Lumos Labs also opened the registrations for developers and enthusiasts across the world, and interested parties can access further details and register for the BUIDL for Web3 Hackathon on the website.

