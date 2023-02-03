YourStory partners with Buidlers Tribe for second edition of Top 25 Web3 Innovations report

YourStory and The Decrypting Story are excited to announce that ﻿Buidlers Tribe﻿–the Web3 startup incubator and advisory firm–is coming onboard as a partner for the second edition of the Top 25 Web3 Innovations report.

The report is a research document comprising key insights on the Web3 landscape in India and a list of promising, Indian founder-led, early-stage startups in this sector.

Buidlers Tribe and YourStory had previously collaborated on the first edition of the report in March 2022.

The list of winners from the previous edition of the report included the likes of MooPay, Router Protocol, Arcana Network, Biconomy, Coinvise, Spheron, Questbook, OneRare, Liminal, Wall.app, Pillow, and others.

The renewed partnership will see Buidlers Tribe bring ecosystem insights, knowledge, and startup curation to the table.

"The Indian Web3 ecosystem has matured a lot over the last 5 years. There are at least 5 more Polygon-level success stories waiting to be uncovered in the upcoming adoption cycle," said Raghu Mohan, Co-founder, Buidlers Tribe.

"We see signs of this every day on our platform buidl.so, and it’s up to ecosystem players like Buidlers Tribe and YourStory to support them at the absolute early stage."

Web3 startups can apply now by filling this form to stand a chance of being recognised as a Top 25 Web3 Innovations company.

The deadline to apply for Top 25 Web3 Innovations is February 15, 2023.

More on the collaboration

With YourStory’s foray into the blockchain and Web3 space, the time has come to curate and build cohorts of innovative, disruptive Web3 startups that we are convinced have the potential to solve problems at scale and build a decentralised web.

Over the last year, Buidlers Tribe has built an ecosystem of Web3 founders, investors, developers, and community members across domestic and international markets.

Through the collaboration and the second edition of the report, YourStory aims to help the selected startups achieve their dreams by giving them a platform to tell their stories, meet investors, collaborate with ecosystem experts and enterprises, raise funding, and take their startups to the next level.

Edition 2 of the Top 25 Web3 Innovations will be unveiled in Mumbai in March 2023 at The Metaverse Summit—YourStory's flagship Web3 conference.

This year, the winners will be profiled in the report, as well as on YourStory, in addition to shoutouts on social media and newsletters.

Further, the winners will receive free access to YourStory University's upcoming cohort in April 2023, as well as free access to the next edition of our flagship tech conference—TechSparks 2023—in Bengaluru this year.

Apply now!