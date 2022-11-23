Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

CoinDCX tap Tier II, III cities to support Indian Web3 community, education initiatives

By Prathiksha BU
November 23, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 23 2022 10:49:26 GMT+0000
CoinDCX tap Tier II, III cities to support Indian Web3 community, education initiatives
The crypto exchange had launched its community programme to support the Indian Web3 community across 15 cities.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Crypto exchange ﻿CoinDCX﻿ on Wednesday announced its plans to add 100 local chapters from Tier II and III cities to its community initiative programme.


The firm had earlier launched its community programme to support the Indian Web3 community and users across 15 cities, including Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Prayagraj, Patna, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, and Kanpur.


Mithun Shetty, Director—Community at CoinDCX, said: "Our local chapters have become hubs for developers, students and folks interested in building and working in crypto and Web3 to come together with a common goal to learn and discuss important issues in the industry. This is even more important in Tier II and Tier III markets since people here are very interested in being part of the crypto revolution but lack access to communities and resources that we take for granted in Tier I cities."


As a part of its community initiative, the crypto exchange has also conducted workshops and meetups to spread awareness about the Web3 ecosystem. Small communities (chapters) in numerous Indian cities oversee the local chapter programme.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Glitch on Zerodha platform leaves users angry as they book losses

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 23, 2022)

Celebal Technologies raises $32M from Norwest Venture Partners

India has opened more opportunities in tech than what people think, says Roopa Kumar of Purple Quarter

Daily Capsule
PhonePe receives over Rs 740 Cr from parent
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Prosus values 9.7% stake in BYJU’s at $578M, cautions on macro-economic challenges

Revenge travel and the opportunities in effortless Cross Border Transactions

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 23, 2022)

Healthtech AI startup RedBrick AI secures $4.6M in seed funding

Celebal Technologies raises $32M from Norwest Venture Partners

Fintech leaders from Delhi-NCR decode the ‘datanomics’ of extracting untapped value from data