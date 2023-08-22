Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Latest

Cryptocurrency unicorn CoinDCX lays off 12% of its total workforce

CoinDCX clarified that it is the first time the company is laying off employees. Earlier in January, it went through an internal restructuring and denied any layoffs at the time.

Trisha Medhi1294 Stories
Cryptocurrency unicorn CoinDCX lays off 12% of its total workforce

Tuesday August 22, 2023,

2 min Read

Mumbai-based crypto exchange platform ﻿CoinDCX﻿ has slashed 12% of its workforce following harsh macro conditions and the challenging times startups are facing globally.

"Today, we are making the difficult decision to reduce the size of our team by about 12%, and some of our incredibly talented team members will be parting ways with the organisation," founders Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal said in a company blog post.

They highlighted the tough conditions for the crypto market, especially the prolonged bear market and the impact of TDS on domestic exchanges. "These factors had a significant impact on our volumes and thus revenues. To adapt, we undertook several proactive measures, including direct cost optimisation and investment in automation to drive efficiency and productivity," they added.

CoinDCX clarified that it is the first time the company is laying off employees. Earlier in January, it went through an internal restructuring and denied any layoffs at the time.

The company aims to reprioritise certain initiatives/products in line with its long-term business strategy.

Also Read
Shradha Sharma in Conversation with Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal, Founders of CoinDCX

"To further ensure we run as a healthier business way forward, the current situation demands that we work with a more efficient team structure. To this end, we have made the difficult decision to resize certain teams and to steer the business towards a profitable and sustainable growth," the blog read.

To support impacted employees, CoinDCX is giving a support package consisting of severance pay equivalent to the full notice period, an additional one month of salary, variable pay and incentives dues, encashment of unutilised leaves, an extension of health insurance and wellness benefits, and access to counselling support.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5