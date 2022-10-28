Menu
Google unveils Blockchain node engine service to support web3 developers

By Prathiksha BU
October 28, 2022, Updated on : Fri Oct 28 2022 06:33:02 GMT+0000
Google unveils Blockchain node engine service to support web3 developers
The Blockchain node engine service will help web3 companies to deploy smart contracts and read and write blockchain data on Google Cloud.
Tech Giant ﻿Google﻿ on Thursday announced that it will be launching an in-house cloud-based node engine service for Ethereum developers and projects. Blockchain node engine service will help web3 companies to deploy smart contracts and read and write blockchain data on Google Cloud.


In a company blog post, Amit Zavery, GM/VP Engineering, Platform; and James Tromans, Director of cloud web3, stated that "Self-managed nodes are often difficult to deploy and require constant management. Blockchain Node Engine is a fully managed node-hosting service that can minimise the need for node operations,” implying that customers do not have to hire their own teams to maintain or monitor their nodes. Instead, with this service, Google will monitor the nodes and restart them.


The term node is a decentralised ledger that stores and records all crypto transactions and makes data accessible to everyone.


As per the blog post, Ethereum would be the first blockchain powered by Blockchain Node Engine. "This will enable developers to provision fully managed Ethereum nodes with secure blockchain access," it stated.


The blockchain node engine service will come with Cloud Armor that will protect nodes from DDoS attacks or spam.

Recent developments

Prior to this announcement, Google Cloud, in the first week of October, had announced its partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase to support crypto payments.


The firm has also partnered with NEAR protocol and BNB chain to support web3 projects. In January this year, the firm set up a Google Cloud Digital Assets Team to assist clients in creating, trading, storing value and launching new products on blockchain-based platforms.

Edited by Megha Reddy

