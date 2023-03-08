Menu
Government imposes anti-money laundering provisions on crypto sector in India

By Team YS
March 08, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 10 2023 03:49:13 GMT+0000
Government imposes anti-money laundering provisions on crypto sector in India
Exchange between virtual digital assets and fiat currencies, exchange between one or more forms of virtual digital assets, and the transfer of digital assets will be covered under money laundering laws, the notification said.
In the latest step to tighten oversight of digital assets, the Indian government has imposed money laundering provisions on the cryptocurrency sector.

On Tuesday, a Finance Ministry notice revealed that crypto businesses—exchanges, custodians, wallet providers, and others—will come under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)

The laws will apply to any exchange between virtual digital assets and fiat currencies; exchange between one or more forms of virtual digital assets; and the transfer of digital assets.

This move aligns with the global trend of requiring digital-asset platforms “to follow anti-money laundering standards similar to those followed by other regulated entities like banks or stock brokers,” Jaideep Reddy, counsel at law firm Trilegal, told Bloomberg

The latest anti-money laundering measure “is concerning as implementing the requisite compliance measures is likely to require time and resources,” Reddy added.

