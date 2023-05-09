Karnataka to issue blockchain-based certificates for courses

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) has floated a tender to select a firm to implement blockchain-based digital certificates for skill-based courses, as per a report by MoneyControl. The move is aimed at ensuring transparency and security in the issuance of certificates.

The KSDC is a flagship organisation of the Government Tool Room & Training Centre (GTTC), which offers a wide range of technical courses.

The blockchain-based digital certificates will be issued to students who complete these courses, ensuring they have a tamper-proof record of their credentials.

Karnataka has been a pioneer in technology and innovation, and the move towards blockchain-based certificates is a reflection of the state's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology in its educational institutions.

The move by the Karnataka government comes on the heels of the introduction of blockchain and drone technology in the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by the Uttar Pradesh government. The new syllabus is based on the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

While robotics and drone technology have been added to the Class 12 curriculum, students in Class 11 are being educated about the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, augmented and virtual reality, 3D printing, and cloud computing.

The move by both state governments could reflect the growing importance of technology in education and the need to prepare students for a rapidly changing job market.

The introduction of blockchain-based certificates in Karnataka is a significant step towards ensuring that students have access to secure and tamper-proof records of their credentials, which will be invaluable in the job market.