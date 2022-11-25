Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Are Indian crypto exchanges safer bets?

By Prathiksha BU
November 25, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 25 2022 13:03:22 GMT+0000
Are Indian crypto exchanges safer bets?
Read about this week's developments, news, and trends in the Web3 ecosystem.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Are Indian crypto exchanges safer bets?

The recent FTX meltdown has sent shockwaves across Web3. FTX, which was once the world's third-largest crypto exchange is currently battling bankruptcy, the overall crypto market cap has plunged as low as $763 billion from a peak of $2.5 trillion in May 2021.


Like many users across the world, Indian users too chose the Bahamas-registered crypto exchange's services and are likely to lose their investments on FTX.


FTX

Indian exchanges re-evaluate the battered market:


Noticing the current market, Indian exchanges such as CoinSwitch and CoinDCX are reevaluating the battered market and advocating for stronger policies and regulations.


The FTX crisis has also sparked discussion regarding a potential solution known as "proof of reserves"— a process of comparing on-chain assets held in reserve to off-chain liabilities. In other words, it helps users to audit digital asset reserves held by a custodian on demand.


On November 17, CoinSwitch announced an independent third-party report to confirm its overall holdings. Meanwhile, CoinDCX believes proof of reserves alone cannot provide complete transparency and is working on publishing the Reserves to Liabilities (R2L) Ratio periodically along with audit certificates.


CoinSwitch launches multi-exchange trading platform

Earlier this week, Indian crypto investment platform CoinSwitch﻿, launched a multi-exchange trading platform, CoinSwitch Pro.


It will allow users to trade BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), USDT, Doge, MATIC, and other crypto assets in Indian rupees across many exchanges with a single login.


CoinSwitch

Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder & CEO CoinSwitch

Trading across exchanges:


At present, CoinSwitchPro supports three Indian exchanges including CoinSwitch﻿, CoinDCX and WazirX﻿. Traders can trade across exchanges and manage investments in a unified portfolio.


By the end of 2023, the firm plans to launch its first non-crypto offering as part of its mission to ‘Make Money Equal for All.

 CoinDCX publishes Proof of Reserves

Earlier this week, Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX published a list of its on-chain and off-chain balances, as part of its Proof of Reserves report.


As per the balances on the Nansen dashboard, CoinDCX held over $129 million in crypto assets at the time of writing.


Sumit Gupta & Neeraj Khandelwal, Cofounders, CoinDCX

CoinDCX founders Neeraj Khandelwal (left) and Sumit Gupta

More on the report:


In its portfolio, CoinDCX holds over $68 million on Binance, through its spot trading and interest-earning services, the Indian exchange confirmed to The Decrypting Story.


Around $55.6 million is held in its own wallet, and around $5.8 million on Polygon staking pools and firm has stated that its crypto balances and complete list of wallet addresses are available for public viewing and verification.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CleverTap bets on early-stage startups to contribute 25% ARR with new initiative

Serial entrepreneur Rohit Anand on the joy of building large companies

The startup spreading smiles with miniature versions of humans and pets

[Weekly funding roundup Nov 21-25] Venture capital inflow falls by 35%

Daily Capsule
Back to office? Not everyone on board
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Is proptech the future of real estate?

Twitter’s verified service to launch next week with different colours

CleverTap bets on early-stage startups to contribute 25% ARR with new initiative

[Weekly funding roundup Nov 21-25] Venture capital inflow falls by 35%

PhonePe to acquire ZestMoney in $200M-$300M deal: source

Jio starts 5G services across all district headquarters in Gujarat