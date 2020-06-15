There are a number of wonderful TV shows and web series available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple TV, Hotstar, Hulu and Amazon Prime to consider watching during the end of a stressful workday, or time off on the weekend during this uncertain time.

While each has their own preference when it comes to the type of genre they like watching, be it crime shows like Money Heist or Ozark or historical period dramas like Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones, or Crown, there are a number of feel-good shows that often don’t get the due credit or validation they deserve from the Indian viewer.

Sweet Magnolias, Never Have I Ever, Gilmore Girls, and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee are currently trending on Netflix, and have gripping story lines, catchy dialogues, and uplifting moments.





YS Weekender brings you 5 TV series that you can watch with a family member or your loved ones that are sure to leave you with a smile, despite the gloom of the pandemic that has descended upon the country.

Gilmore Girls

An American comedy drama series, Gilmore Girls is an 8-season show that stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in leading roles.

It tells the story of a single mother Lorelai Gilmore and the relationship she shares with her teenage daughter Rory.

The show covers themes such as friendship, love, education, ambition and disappointment and take place in the fictional town of Stars Hollow in Connecticut, USA.





(Image Credit: Amazon)





With crazy neighbours, varied love interests and people confusing the mother daughter duo as sisters, Gilmore Girls is sure to take you on a heartfelt emotional journey.

It also showcases Lorelai’s own relationship with her high society parents, and how she tries to be a better mother to her daughter Rory, often getting into disagreements, but coming to insightful realisations. After all they only have each other.

The show is known to have a lot of pop-cultural references and witty dialogues, and is something you should consider watching to lift your spirits up.

Never Have I Ever

A coming of age, feel good show ‘Never Have I Ever’ created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher is about a young Indian misfit high school student and her experience in an American High School in Sherman Oaks, California.

Based on Mindy Kaling’s own experience of growing up in the greater Boston area, the protagonist 15-year-old Devi Vishwakumar (portrayed by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) deals with teenage troubles, fallouts with friends, the loss of her father, her dominating mother, her perfect Indian cousin and her attempts to get the attention of her senior crush.

(Image Credit: Women's Republic)

This show is humorous, relatable, and can be watched by both teens and adults. It is currently trending on Netflix and has received positive reviews for breaking South Indian and Asian stereotypes in Hollywood. Season 1 was a huge success with Season 2 yet to be filmed.

The entire series is narrated by the legendary Tennis player John McEnroe, and has actors Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, and Jaren Lewison in leading roles.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is a web series talk show that features famous entertainers and comedians such as Ellen DeGeneres, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Heart, Aziz Ansari and Jay Leno amongst other notable guests.

Hosted and directed by comedian Jerry Seinfeld, the show has 9 seasons.





(Image Credit: Ayohair)

The show takes you on a car ride to a favourite coffee hotspot of the guest’s choice, in premium car models such as Rolls Royce’s, Porches, and Mercedes Benz recent models where a conversation ensues filled with laughter fun, and enjoyable moments.





If you wish to see the most candid, unedited and unscripted side of your favourite comedian and their personality off stage, then Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is a show that is sure to melt your troubles away.

Sweet Magnolias

Based on the best-selling novels by Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias directed by Sheryl J. Anderson is about three South Carolina women who have been best friends from childhood and the trials and tribulations they face as adults.

The themes in the show include career, family, romance, and other life challenges.

(Image Credit: Spoilertv.com)

Joanna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley play leading roles in the film series.

Their characters Maddie Townsend, Helen Decatur and Dana Sue Sullivan call their friend group the Sweet Magnolias.





This is an uplifting show that tests the strength of friendships, teaches you about sacrifice and how to keep a bond going, all with a pleasant dose of humour.

Younger

A comedy-drama series Younger is based on the novel by Pamela Redmond Satran of the same name.





A six-season series, it tells the story of 40-year-old Lisa Miller a recent divorcee who juggles managing her career in a publishing company having faked her age to get a job.





(Image Credit: TV.com)





It covers the co-workers and friends she meets along the way, and the humorous ups and downs she faces in New York City with her teenage daughter, and her fallout with her gambler husband.

The series stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor and Hilary Duff in lead roles.

The TV series has garnered positive reviews and Directed by Darren Star who produced Beverly Hills, 90210, Sex and the City and Melrose Park.