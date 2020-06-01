If you want to see a miracle, be the miracle: Quotes by Morgan Freeman on his 83rd Birthday

Morgan Freeman is a legendary actor and superstar. He is known for his ability to portray complex roles with emotional depth and subtle humour.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee he has performed both on stage, and in a number of memorable feature length films.

He is one of the most celebrated African American actors in his generation, inspiring a number of youth to take on acting full time.

He has won a slew of Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild Award through his lifetime.

83 year old Morgan Freeman (Image Credit: wmcactionnnews5)





Some of his notable films include, Glory, Seven, The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby, Driving Ms. Daisy, Batman Begins, The Bucket list, High Crimes, Now You See me, Deep Impact, Lucy and Evan Almighty.

Apart from acting, Morgan Freeman is an activist, speaking and fighting out regularly on racism.

In the past he has criticised the celebration of ‘Black History Month.’

He stated ‘I don’t want a Black History Month. Black History is American History; there is no White History month.’ The only way to end racism is to stop talking about it.

YS Weekender brings you some inspiring and thought-provoking quotes by Morgan Freeman on his 83rd Birthday.

Morgan Freeman Personal Quotes:

One of the things you can always depend on – this is one of the truths of the universe, and you heard it first from here – whatever we decide we want to do is what we do.





If your life turns out to be good and you have a tremendous amount of luck in your life, it’s a good thing to turn around and make it work for others.





I don't know what my favorite film of mine is... But I think the most important film I was in was Glory

Is there a movie I think I should have won the Oscar for? Yeah. All of them.





Acting means living, it's all I do and all I'm good at. If I weren't getting paid well, I would still be acting in a small troupe somewhere.





Morgan Freeman with an Academy Award (Image Credit: Goldderby)





Forgiveness liberates the soul, it removes fear.





If you want to see a miracle, be the miracle.





When you have made your choice, it is providence that is your guide. Good, bad, or indifferent. Your fate lies in that.





Challenge yourself; it’s the only path which leads to growth.





The trick to any profession is making it look easy.





People need to start to think about the messages that they send in the movies.





Don’t be afraid of what you want. This is your time. The barriers are down.





If you look back on your life and where you started from it’s like looking back down a mountain back to the desert floor. It’s like now I can’t believe I had whatever it takes or perceived whatever it took to get here.









The actor fights and regularly voices his opinions on global racism (Image Credit: mensxp)





Very often, you know, you stop walking because you say, ‘Well, I’m tired of climbing this hill. I’m never going to get to the top.’ And you’re only two steps from the top.





If you become a star, people are going to go to see you. If you remain an actor, they're going to go and see the story you're in.





Get busy livin’ or get busy dyin’.





Learning how to be still, to really be still and let life happen – that stillness becomes a radiance.





Morgan Freeman believes the most important film he acted in was Glory (Image Credit: Knqr.com)

Popular Quotes from his Movies

It is our moments of struggle, that define us. – (As President Trumbull, from the film Angel Has Fallen)

Within the fabric of this world, every life hangs by a thread. (As Sloan, from Wanted)

The first night's the toughest, no doubt about it. They march you in naked as the day you were born, skin burning and half blind from that delousing shit they throw on you, and when they put you in that cell... and those bars slam home... that's when you know it's for real. A whole life blown away in the blink of an eye. Nothing left but all the time in the world to think about it.” (As Ellis Boyd ‘Red’ Redding, The Shawshank Redemption)





The best way to break old habits is to make new ones. (As Craig, in Clean and Sober)





Circumstances have taught me that a man's ethics are the only possession he will take beyond the grave.” (As Hibble, in the film Moll Flanders)





He is known for his popular roles in Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby and Batman Begins (Image Credit: Times live)





Boxing is about respect. Getting it for yourself, and taking it away from the other guy. (As Eddie Scrap Iron Dupris, in Million Dollar Baby)





How do you change the world? One single act of random kindness at a time. (As God in Evan Almighty)





He's like a spider. I happen to like spiders. (As Alex Cross, in Along Came A Spider)

Self-respect permeates every aspect of your existence. If you don't have respect for yourself, you're not gonna get it from anyone else.” (As Principal Joe Clark, in the film Lean on Me)





Sometimes things are exactly as they seem. (As Walter Crewes, in The Big Bounce)





No matter how filthy something gets, you can always clean it right up. (As God, in Bruce Almighty)

Choose your words carefully; words have a habit of being turned into policy. (As DCI William Cabot, in the film The Sum of All Fears)



































