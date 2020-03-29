A sneak peek at the woman behind Madhuri Vardhinedi, founder, Ennoble Technologies

Madhuri Vardhinedi founded Ennoble Technologies, an IT company in 2016 at the age of 38. She is also an orator in Telugu and has helped edit the Telugu version of Amish Tripathi's 'The Secret of Nagas'.

Learning and exploring new things is always on the table for Madhuri. She helped in translating the book, Amaravathi, from Telugu to English. It was originally written by S Suryanarayana Reddy in Telugu and was published by him. Post the translation, the book has been very successful and thousands of copies have been sold.

Madhuri is also a karate expert and was awarded the Black belt in Shotokan Karate at the age of 42. As for her other interests, she is a Carnatic classical singer too.

Here are her responses to the Proust questionnaire…

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Staying healthy is the secret to perfect happiness.

What is your greatest fear?

Staying very far from my family for a long time.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

Anger.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Dishonesty.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Exploring unknown while travelling on speaking assignments.

What is your current state of mind?

I would like to employ more people who did not get an opportunity to get ahead despite being genuinely talented.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Courage.

On what occasion do you lie?

To save someone from an embarrassment.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

My height.

What is the quality you most like in a man?

Loyalty and fitness.

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

Compassion.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

‘Awesomeness’ and ‘Have Faith’.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My family.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I would like to learn rifle shooting and horse riding.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I would like to become more tolerant and forgive those who have hurt me inadvertently.





What do you consider your greatest achievement?

I have a lot more to achieve but for now bagging a Black Belt in Karate at 42 is my greatest achievement so far.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

I would like to be born to the same parents but would like to become the Prime Minister of India so that I would have the power to introduce revolutionary changes in the system.

Where would you most like to live?

In a place where people don’t kill each other for reasons like caste, wealth or glory.

What is your most treasured possession?

My family.





What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

When you stop believing in yourself.

What is your favourite occupation?

Speaking being on stage.

What is your most marked characteristic?

Fearlessness and bravery.

What do you most value in your friends?

Respecting and loving me unconditionally.

Who are your favourite writers?

Dr. Abdul Kalam, Robin Sharma, Amish Tripathi and Chetan Bhagat

Who is your hero of fiction?

Bahubali.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Queen Rudramadevi.

What is it that you most dislike?

Cruelty towards nature.

Who are your heroes in real life?

My Parents, Dr. Abdul Kalam, and my friend Venkat.

What is your favourite name?

Manidweepa.

What is your greatest regret?

Not meeting Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam even once.

How would you like to die?

Delivering a speech.

What is your favourite journey?

I love travelling to places of historical significance.

What is your motto?

Dream big and work towards manifesting your dreams.