In pictures: fireworks, light shows, festivities marked New Year 2020 around the world
Fireworks, events, and concerts marked New Year's celebration with revellers taking to the street and dancing and singing away the night.
- +0
- +0
The world ushered in 2020 with spectacular celebrations across the globe. As we bid adieu to 2019, the party atmosphere swept across several cities. From New York City to Sydney, people gathered to ring in the new year with their near and dear ones.
Fireworks, light shows, events, and concerts marked the celebration with revellers taking to the streets and dancing and singing away the night. The Times Square in New York City, which marks the biggest New Years' Eve celebration, witnessed large crowds gathering on the roads to see the Ball drop at midnight.
Not just the world, but astronauts from the International Space Station also celebrated the coming of the new decade. The space station tweeted:
"3, 2, 1... #HappyNewYear! We're usually counting down to liftoff, but today, we're counting down to 2020. The space station operates in Greenwich Mean Time, or GMT, meaning it will only be 7 pm ET when the orbiting astronauts' clock strikes midnight to ring in the new year."
YS Weekender has curated photos from across the world to showcase the celebrations that ensued before the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2019. Let's take a look.
- +0
- +0