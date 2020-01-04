In pictures: fireworks, light shows, festivities marked New Year 2020 around the world

The world ushered in 2020 with spectacular celebrations across the globe. As we bid adieu to 2019, the party atmosphere swept across several cities. From New York City to Sydney, people gathered to ring in the new year with their near and dear ones.





Fireworks, light shows, events, and concerts marked the celebration with revellers taking to the streets and dancing and singing away the night. The Times Square in New York City, which marks the biggest New Years' Eve celebration, witnessed large crowds gathering on the roads to see the Ball drop at midnight.





Not just the world, but astronauts from the International Space Station also celebrated the coming of the new decade. The space station tweeted:





"3, 2, 1... #HappyNewYear! We're usually counting down to liftoff, but today, we're counting down to 2020. The space station operates in Greenwich Mean Time, or GMT, meaning it will only be 7 pm ET when the orbiting astronauts' clock strikes midnight to ring in the new year."





YS Weekender has curated photos from across the world to showcase the celebrations that ensued before the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2019. Let's take a look.





Fireworks in front of Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Singapore. Photo Credits: Xavier Lur/Twitter

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station posing for a photograph on New Years' Eve. Photo credits: International Space Station/Twitter.

An Eagle eye view of Athens, Greece on New Years' Eve. Photo Credits: Manto Panagiotou/Twitter

Hues of Red, White, and Blue from the fireworks is seen in front of the London Eye by the River Thames, London. Photo Credits: Peter Schorsch/Twitter

More fireworks along the River Thames near the Parliament and Big Ben, London. Photo Credits: Roberto Rietenbach/Twitter

Fireworks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on New Years' Eve. Photo Credits: Roberto Rietenbach/Twitter

The Eiffel Tower was all decked up in lights ahead of the celebrations in Paris, France. Photo Credits: Roberto Rietenbach/Twitter

New Year celebrations at the Sydney Harbour, Australia. Photo Credits: Roberto Rietenbach/Twitter

Yellow and Purple confettis cloud The Times Square in New York City. Photo Credits: Times Square/Twitter

An aerial view of celebrations in the Sydney Harbour and Sydney Opera House, Australia. Photo Credits: City of Sydney/Twitter

Fireworks and Light Show at the Burj Khalifa, UAE. Photo Credits: Burj Khalifa/Twitter



