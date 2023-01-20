Menu
Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum in October

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 20, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 20 2023 16:30:45 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum in October
The forum will be held from October 16 to October 20, 2023 to discuss about multiple global crises.
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has said that the next host city for the 8th World Investment Forum would be Abu Dhabi. The forum will be held from October 16 to October 20 2023.


The theme for the forum will be "Investing in Sustainable Development". It aims to bring together government leaders, global CEOs and other investment stakeholders to tackle the key challenges caused by global crises of food security, energy, health, supply-chain resilience, and productive capacity growth in the least developed countries.

The forum will help policymakers and other stakeholders to find solutions and reach a consensus on priority issues. The outcomes will feed into COP28 negotiations which would be held a few weeks later in the UAE.


Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi Minister of State for Foreign Trade added that the UAE is continuously reinventing and remodelling the economy to anticipate future changes which makes it a fitting host city. Decades of innovation and government initiatives have helped them generate a level of recognition and trust in their systems and processes globally.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

