Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Saudi's Kingdom Holding Company, Alwaleed Bin Talal are second-largest Twitter stakeholders after Musk

By Sindhu Kashyaap
October 29, 2022, Updated on : Sat Oct 29 2022 15:29:19 GMT+0000
Saudi's Kingdom Holding Company, Alwaleed Bin Talal are second-largest Twitter stakeholders after Musk
Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, took to Twitter to announce they would be rolling over its ownership worth $1.89 billion to the 'New' Twitter led by Elon Musk.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) and the Private Office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (PO) have announced that they would be rolling over their ownership of the existing 34,948,975 shares worth $1.89 billion to the "New Twitter" led by Elon Musk.


A press note stated that KHC and PO are now the second-largest investor in Twitter after Musk. The note also stated that the deal is in line with the long-term investment strategy the KHC is known for.

The Kingdom Holding Company, which was founded and chaired by Prince Alwaleed, is 16.9% owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.


Twitter's new owner billionaire Musk has said the social media company will form a "content moderation council" and any major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen after such a body has convened.


"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," Musk, tweeted on Friday.


Musk has not yet offered details about how his content moderation council will work. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett were ousted after Musk completed his acquisition.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why the new-age used car retailing model has collapsed

Teachmint’s journey to 30 countries and 1.5 crore users

Toppersnotes turns profitable within a year of raising its first institutional round

A look at Elon Musk’s winding journey to acquire Twitter

Daily Capsule
The solo women travellers’ club
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

A look at Elon Musk’s winding journey to acquire Twitter

Entrepreneurship, technology, impact: test your business creativity with Edition 61 of our quiz!

Elon Musk says Twitter will form "content moderation council"

Why the new-age used car retailing model has collapsed

The solo women travellers’ club

Teachmint’s journey to 30 countries and 1.5 crore users