Al-Futtaim Group teams up with software firm SAP for cloud integration of business systems

By Nikita Bameta
January 29, 2023, Updated on : Sun Jan 29 2023 14:19:30 GMT+0000
Al-Futtaim Group teams up with software firm SAP for cloud integration of business systems
Al-Futtaim Group's adoption of SAP's customised solution RISE will enable complete visibility over all operational areas, aided by data-driven insights and flexibility to respond to customer needs and market fluctuations.
Dubai-based conglomerate Al-Futtaim Group has entered a partnership with software company ﻿SAP﻿ to adopt RISE, a cutomised solution that will ensure speedy and seamless transition of critical systems to the cloud.


Once the solution is implemented, all of the Group's business systems will be entirely integrated into the cloud. The integration will also accompany upgrades that will enable automated and streamlined business processes, according to a press release shared by Zawya.

The solution comprises sustainability metrics, extensibility, industry best practices, analytics, and business process intelligence, said Himanshu Shrivastava, Chief Technology Officer at Al-Futtaim Group.

He stated that it will also enable complete visibility over all operational areas, which will be aided by data-driven insights and flexibility required to adequately respond to needs of customers and market fluctuations.

The solution is expected to enable advanced customer, employee, and partner experiences with more extensive engagement and regularity across touch points, he added.

1205 people loved this story

Uber for trucks: Riyadh-based TruKKer helps businesses find logistics service providers

SAP cloud solutions

Among these SAP cloud solutions is enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, SAP S/4HANA. It will facilitate business processes' automation, lower ownership cost, offer complete visibility across operations, and adapt to various industry needs in order to enable accurate compliance and reporting.


The benefits comprise end-to-end integrated finance capabilities, enhanced supply chain, procurement, and inventory management, personalised and seamless customer journeys, as well as self-service capabilities.


There are other SAP solutions like SAP SuccessFactors (for HR management) that are being upgraded in the cloud. These are also aimed to be applied across the Group’s business.


The cloud infrastructure is also expected to enable the integration of non-SAP solutions within the SAP framework.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Teja Lele

