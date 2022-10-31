Digital Incubation Center to incubate 25 startups

A total of 25 startups have secured the chance to be incubated by Qatar's Digital Incubation Center (DIC), affiliated to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in the sixth edition of IdeaCamp.





The announced made by the DIC, came after 42 competing startups presented their projects in front of a specialised judging panel.





According to a report by The Peninsula, Duha Ali Al Buhendi, DIC’s Acting Manager welcomed the newly incubated startups. He said, "Through innovative and scalable startups, Qatar can diversify its economy while delivering impactful solutions for society; and thus, contribute to realising Qatar National Vision 2030," he said.





The ideas considered in this edition are expected to serve sectors including education, healthcare, environment, and transportation employing emerging technologies.





DIC will guide and support the startups in IdeaCamp throughout their incubation.





Additionally, the selected startups will get office space for two years, access to a free package of digital services represented in Oracle cloud services, Amazon web services, Adobe Suite programs, LinkedIn learning licences, and other services needed from DIC partners.





The top three winners will be awarded a cash prize of QR 300,000.





In 2011, DIC was established to build an encouraging ecosystem for Qatar's digital entrepreneurs. It works towards enabling them to attain their goals and become active contributors in the diversification of Qatar's digital economy. IdeaCamp is a program by DIC, aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, developers and designers who have potential strategies for facilitating technology solutions.