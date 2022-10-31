Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Digital Incubation Center to incubate 25 startups

By Nikita Bameta
October 31, 2022, Updated on : Mon Oct 31 2022 11:56:36 GMT+0000
Digital Incubation Center to incubate 25 startups
Qatar's Digital Incubation Center (DIC), affiliated to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), has announced the decision to incubate 25 startups in the sixth edition of IdeaCamp.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A total of 25 startups have secured the chance to be incubated by Qatar's Digital Incubation Center (DIC), affiliated to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in the sixth edition of IdeaCamp.


The announced made by the DIC, came after 42 competing startups presented their projects in front of a specialised judging panel.


According to a report by The Peninsula, Duha Ali Al Buhendi, DIC’s Acting Manager welcomed the newly incubated startups. He said, "Through innovative and scalable startups, Qatar can diversify its economy while delivering impactful solutions for society; and thus, contribute to realising Qatar National Vision 2030," he said.


The ideas considered in this edition are expected to serve sectors including education, healthcare, environment, and transportation employing emerging technologies.


DIC will guide and support the startups in IdeaCamp throughout their incubation.


Additionally, the selected startups will get office space for two years, access to a free package of digital services represented in Oracle cloud services, Amazon web services, Adobe Suite programs, LinkedIn learning licences, and other services needed from DIC partners.


The top three winners will be awarded a cash prize of QR 300,000.


In 2011, DIC was established to build an encouraging ecosystem for Qatar's digital entrepreneurs. It works towards enabling them to attain their goals and become active contributors in the diversification of Qatar's digital economy. IdeaCamp is a program by DIC, aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, developers and designers who have potential strategies for facilitating technology solutions.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Byju Raveendran apologises to 2500 employees who were laid off

Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

RBI to launch first pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1

How these first-gen entrepreneurs are creating an impact on global design

Daily Capsule
Ride an EV without buying one
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Icertis raises $150M to accelerate tech adoption in contract lifecycle management

Dunzo's business grew by 94% in FY22 on the back of quick commerce service

Byju Raveendran apologises to 2500 employees who were laid off

RBI to launch first pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1

Appario Retail to delist from Amazon’s marketplace by next year

Meet the most promising ML startups selected for this year’s cohort at ML Elevate