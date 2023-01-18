Menu
EV company Lime launches Gen4 e-scooters and e-bikes in Doha

By Nikita Bameta
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 06:58:38 GMT+0000
EV company Lime launches Gen4 e-scooters and e-bikes in Doha
The company is deploying a fleet of 500 e-scooters and e-bikes. The vehicles are equipped with a swappable and interchangeable battery.
Electric vehicle company ﻿Lime﻿ has launched rental Gen4 e-scooters and e-bikes in Doha, Qatar. The newly launched vehicles will be available for hiring through the Lime app.


The company is deploying a fleet of 500 e-scooters and e-bikes, as mentioned on its official website. The vehicles are equipped with a swappable and interchangeable battery. This means that its e-bike batteries can now be shared and swapped with its e-scooters. Previously, the vehicles had two different batteries.


The launch is in line with Lime's commitment to extend its Middle Eastern services, as per a press release shared by Zawya.

The riders will be required to provide an 'end trip photo’ of the parked vehicle upon the completion of their journey, to ensure responsible parking.


Lime is a San Francisco-headquartered company. It partners with cities to deploy electric mopeds, bikes, and scooters. It serves any trip that ranges under five miles.

The Gen4 e-scooter includes swept-back handlebars, dual hand brake system, lowered baseboard, new kickstand with two legs, as well as enhanced suspension and larger wheels.


The Gen4 e-bike comes with enhanced motor power, a new phone holder, an automatic two-speed transmission, an extended usable life of over five years, and an interchangeable battery.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

