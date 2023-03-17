Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

UAE's Federal Tax Authority launches 'Muwafaq Package' to facilitate SMEs

By Nikita Bameta
March 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 17 2023 13:19:42 GMT+0000
UAE's Federal Tax Authority launches 'Muwafaq Package' to facilitate SMEs
Through the initiative, SMEs will be provided with customised services, incentives, and privileges. It can be accessed by SMEs that are registered in the digital tax services platform EmaraTax.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The UAE's Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched the “Muwafaq Package” initiative to facilitate the execution of business as well as tax compliance in the SME space.

Through the initiative, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be provided with customised services, incentives, and privileges, read a report by WAM (Emirates News Agency).

The package can be accessed by SMEs that are registered in the digital tax services platform EmaraTax. It will also offer educational materials about tax systems.

Tailored for SMEs, Muwafaq Package aims to encourage entrepreneurship as well as innovation by empowering individuals. The launch is also aimed at supporting the youth in the SME space, said Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of FTA.

It also enables participation in FTA's training programmes on the basics of tax procedures to raise the founders' awareness, and facilitate them in complying with tax legislation.

1219 people loved this story

Dubai-based Letswork aims to be the AirBnB of work spaces

The incentives and privileges are focused on encouraging tax compliance, comprising access to tax accounting programmes and software at competitive prices, immediate appointments with tax relationship managers, special offers on tax agent services, and priority for registered SME representatives when completing certain services provided by the FTA, added the report.

With this, FTA will also be able to recognise the hurdles the sector may face, create solutions to address and overcome the identified challenges, and provide registrants with tailored educational materials regarding tax procedures to uplift self-compliance.

The initiative falls under the FTA’s strategy to support the Government Accelerators Project by the UAE government.

The project is aimed at applying a novel approach to government functioning and implementing major and speedy transformational projects that are built around developing "the world’s best and most dynamic economy", as well as spearheading significant economic transformations across different areas of government work.

Further advantages for SMEs will be announced in the future.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple to unveil flagship India store in Mumbai in April

From pitch decks to raising funds: Start Insights is putting founders at ease

[YS Exclusive] Freshworks without CTO after Co-founder Shan Krishnasamy’s quiet exit

[Startup Bharat] This 22-year-old tea seller is on track to generate Rs 2 crore in revenue

Daily Capsule
Truecaller doubles down on India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India fourth with 73 firms in FT 500 list of high-growth companies in Asia-Pacific

[Weekly funding roundup March 13-17] VC investments into unicorns give boost

Mark Leonard: The Software Billionaire who Purchased 500 Companies and sold non

Silicon Valley Bank's parent files for bankruptcy