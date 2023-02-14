Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Flat6Labs launches seed fund worth $20M in Saudi Arabia

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 14 2023 04:47:57 GMT+0000
Flat6Labs launches seed fund worth $20M in Saudi Arabia
The VC fund will help early-stage startups receive a follow-up funding of $64,000 along with training programmes.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Early-stage VC fund Flat6Labs has announced the closure of the Startup Seed Fund in Saudi Arabia worth $20 million. The new fund is dedicated to early-stage tech startups in the region, said a press release carried by Wamda.

The fund saw the participation of Saudi Venture Capital Company, a subsidiary of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank, and the Jada Fund of Funds, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

1981 people loved this story

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council partners with Wio Bank to empower women entrepreneurs

The fund will enable startups to get follow-up funding of $64,000, along with training programmes. The fund will adopt a diversified, systematic investment plan to reduce the risks faced by venture capital and the administrative and legal costs that early-stage startups have to bear, said the release.

The fund aims to have an impact on more than 180 entrepreneurs in the country, create over 6,000 jobs in the private sector, and support the expansion of Saudi companies in the region through Flat6Labs' regional offices. This will contribute to completing the structural transformation of the country, which includes increasing the share of the digital economy in the GDP and enhancing the contribution of the non-oil private sector.

1395 people loved this story

PhonePe introduces UPI payments in UAE, other countries

Launched in 2011 in Egypt, Flat6Labs is a seed and early-stage venture capital firm that manages a number of seed funds within MENA, with a total AUM (assets under management) of over $85 million.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Using GPT-3, AI and voice tech, this recruitment startup helps companies hire quicker

CRED’s FY22 loss more than doubles as co continues chasing growth

Wellness platform United We Care secure early-stage deal

How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology

Daily Capsule
Nykaa’s Q3 profit plunges by 71%
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

From mining to deep tech, a sneak peek into the professional journey of Odessa’s Sunil Mishra

Nykaa’s Q3 profit plunges by 71%

SC directs Uber to apply for licence to operate in Maharashtra

Meta's chief business officer Marne Levine to leave after 13 years