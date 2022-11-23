Foodics partners with Paymob to fuel digital transformation of Egypt’s F&B sector

Foodics, a restaurant management solution in MENA; and Paymob, a financial services enabler in the MENA and Pakistan region, announced a partnership with Banque Misr, an Egyptian bank, to empower the food and beverage (F&B) sector in Egypt and to thrive in the digital economy, in line with the country’s Vision 2030.





The partnership will integrate Foodics’ restaurant management system with Paymob’s point of sale (POS) devices, creating a seamless end-to-end solution for restaurant operators and their customers, the press release published on Zawya read.





The collaboration will enable Foodics restaurants to accept all types of card payments using Paymob’s POS devices.

Commenting on the partnership, Belal Zahran, Country Manager of Foodics, Egypt, said, “Tech enablement and the digital economy are critical factors for the acceleration of the F&B industry’s growth. By bringing Foodics and Paymob together, two regional technology powerhouses, this will serve to modernise the F&B sector in Egypt and advance the shift to cashless payments, fueling both growth, and digital transformation.”

“Our partnership with Foodics creates an innovative ecosystem that serves to drive growth of the F&B market in Egypt. By integrating our products into one bundled solution, we play a central role in empowering restaurant operators across the country to increase efficiency and accelerate their adoption of digital payments acceptance while ultimately growing their sales volumes,” said Gillan Shaaban, CCO of Paymob.