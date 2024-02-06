Global Care is helping customers in the Middle East access healthcare services

India finds itself at the centre of global medical tourism due to its high-quality healthcare services, cost-effective treatment options, skilled professionals, and diverse specialities. The government has implemented measures to support medical tourism, including streamlined visa processes, and with ongoing investments in healthcare infrastructure, the country is well-positioned to meet global medical tourism market needs.

In this landscape, Gurugram-based Global Care is helping patients across the world, especially those from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), access the best of Indian healthcare services.

Founded in 2009 by Rajeev Taneja, Global Care has operations in 25 countries. It generates $25 million in annual business and says it has experienced a 130% growth rate in three years.

The India Medical Tourism Market size is estimated at $6.79 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $12.64 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 13.23% during the forecast period (2023-2028), according to Mordor Intelligence.

What does it offer?

Global Care, with its team of 50, provides tailored patient travel plans, including medical assessments, travel arrangements, and overall patient care, facilitating treatment in India, UAE, and Turkey.

The startup, which has a network of patient assistance centres in the MENA region, manages patients' travel, visa requirements, doctor consultations, and follow-ups. It helps customers access a wide variety of treatments, including breast cancer, gastric band, IVF, cochlear implant, and hip and knee replacement.

“Privacy and confidentiality are also maintained, making it a preferred choice for sensitive procedures. Patients can also combine medical treatment with leisure travel, enhancing their overall experience,” Taneja tells YS Gulf in an interview.

Global Care's network has more than 350 hospitals, including Fortis, Max Healthcare, Manipal Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals, and Aster Group.

The company says it provides a personal assistant for each patient once they reach their medical destination for treatment. It handles over 2,000 medical consultations and 7,000 inquiries per month, of which over 600 are surgical cases and 1,400 are OPD cases.

Setting foot in the Middle East

In 2013, ﻿GlobalCare Health﻿ ventured into the Middle East, with a vision to serve the healthcare needs of the region.

Since then, the company has expanded its presence to countries such as Turkey, the UAE, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Germany.

“Our business model is multifaceted, partnering with local medical professionals, government bodies, and insurance providers to provide comprehensive medical solutions in the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of East Africa, ensuring a more inclusive and widespread healthcare impact,” Taneja says.

The MENA region, including Yemen and Iraq, contributes to 40-50% of the business.

The company plans to expand its product category to include destinations like Mexico, Costa Rica, Egypt, Tunisia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia within the next two to three years. It also aims to establish a permanent presence in the Middle East with offices in Dubai and Oman, which will oversee the startup’s operations in the region.

Its hospital network in UAE and Turkey includes RAK Hospital, Canadian Hospital, Dr Suleiman Habib Hospital, Zulekha Hospital, IEU Medicalpoint Hospital, Izmir, and USHAS Group of Hospitals.

It has formed strategic partnerships with Dubai and Abu Dhabi-based insurance companies and insurance agencies, with representatives stationed in their offices for coordination. “While we can't disclose the names due to ongoing discussions and confidentiality, we are actively working on these collaborations,” he added.

The platform competes with players, including Pennsylvania-based Pentec Health and Boston-based Amwell in the medical tourism space.

According to Taneja, Global Care stands out from its competition due to its dedicated case managers, SPOCS (Single Point of Contact) and rigorous follow-up

The Mongolia project

Global Care was commissioned by the Mongolian government to improve its health infrastructure by bringing skilled physicians from India for medical services, as part of a broader commitment to improving healthcare in countries with limited access.

“We were approached by the government, from their parliament, to come in and pitch for upgrading the entire health infrastructure,” Taneja expresses.

Initiatives under the project include deploying skilled Indian physicians to Mongolia for medical services, consultations, biomedical staff, and training programmes for local medical professionals.

The initiative aims to train doctors and biomedical staff, enhance skills, transfer technology, and establish strategic partnerships to impact Mongolia's healthcare sector beyond immediate services, collaborating with local doctors, travel agents, pharmacies, and diagnostic centers.

"We are working closely with private sector hospitals in India to bring medical talent to Mongolia," he adds.

The company provides healthcare services to countries with underdeveloped infrastructure and affordability issues. It has projects in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Sudan.

Global Care says it faced challenges in ensuring consistent healthcare standards across different countries, including varying medical protocols, language barriers, and cultural differences.

The company is actively engaged in pre-series funding and plans to close the round soon.





(Disclaimer: The copy has been updated to correct spelling errors)





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected].



