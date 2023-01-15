Innovation Center of Hamad Bin Khalifa University announces Entrepreneurship Program Fund winners

The Innovation Center of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has declared the first five winners of its Entrepreneurship Program Fund (EPF).





Each winner will be provided with funding of QR 100,000 ($27,464.99). With this, the aim will be to support their entrepreneurial endeavours.

Among the five awardees are Majed Hadid for IQemoQarar, Mohammad AlGammal for SUNPave, Dr David Yang for ISalati, Dr Sa’d Shannak for QOOT Qatar, and Dr Ameni Boumaiza for Q Green. The winners were selected from a total of 15 entrepreneurs who were a part of the first round of the EPF.

During this first phase, participants took part in training workshops and lectures. The five winners will now be given an opportunity to further develop their business ideas. They will pitch these ideas at Demo Day in mid-2023.

Majed Hadid is a PhD student in logistics. He is also a supply chain management graduate from the college of science and engineering (CSE), HBKU. He has been awarded for an artificial intelligence (AI) based decision-support application tool called IQemoQarar. The platform utilises clinical and patient health data to make note of the booking and workload matters. This is done so as to meet the cancer treatment services standards in Qatar.





Mohammad AlGammal is a technical lab coordinator at Texas A&M University, Qatar (TAMUQ). He has been awarded a patented solar panel technology that creates energy equivalent to the existing solar panels. It does so with 10-15% less energy costs (and more savings in certain applications). It removes the need to disrupt landscapes, dedicate land, or construct high frames.





Dr David Yang is an associate professor at CSE. He has been awarded a patented edtech platform called ISalati. The platform is aimed at engaging children in Islamic prayer. This is done via the application of AI and social networking tech.

Dr Sa’d Shannak is a scientist at Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI). He has been awarded for a market research and decision-making support tool called QOOT Qatar. It takes into account the challenges associated with food security and supply and aids the management of logistics. It also supplies for sustainable products and helps with linking demand points with food suppliers.





Dr Ameni Boumaiza is a scientist at Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI). He has been awarded for Q Green, an online trading platform. The platform helps with green energy trading among consumers and prosumers.





The fund aims to aid Qatar Foundation (QF) entrepreneurs with creating innovative solutions. It is exclusive to the participants of the Education City (EC) Innovative Entrepreneurship Program.





HBKU is a member of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF).





