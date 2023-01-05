Kuwait govt collaborates with Google Cloud for digital transformation roadmap

The Kuwait government and Google Cloud have announced a strategic alliance to create a comprehensive digital transformation roadmap across government entities and important state-owned enterprises.





This will enable the government to leverage Google Cloud’s technology and expertise in data analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence for the rapid digital transformation of the country, in line with Kuwait’s Vision 2035.





Google Cloud and the Government of Kuwait plan to digitise citizen services and increase employee productivity, as well as implement several digital transformation initiatives in healthcare, education, disaster recovery, and smart living.





Google Cloud plans to set up a local office in the country and build a state-of-the-art cloud region in collaboration with the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT), and the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA). The new cloud region will help public sector organisations, businesses, and startups in their digital transformation journeys.

The arrival of Google Cloud is expected to contribute to developing a rich tech ecosystem in the country, creating highly-skilled job opportunities.





Google Cloud will also collaborate with CAIT to launch a national skilling programme for government employees to upskill them in digital technologies and its data analytics, machine learning, AI, and security solutions.

