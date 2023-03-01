Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Kuwait's National Bank launches Google Pay for customers

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 01 2023 08:48:19 GMT+0000
Kuwait's National Bank launches Google Pay for customers
NBK cardholders will be able to store NBK Credit and Debit cards with Google Wallet.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has launched Google Pay for its customers to enable NBK Cardholders to adopt contactless payments and digital card storage. It will be available for both Android and Wear OS devices.

NBK Cardholders will be able to store NBK Debit and Credit cards within Google Wallet which is concurrently launching in Kuwait, and make contactless payments, according to a press release.

Along with payment cards, cardholders can also save and access loyalty cards, boarding passes and event tickets in the Google wallet. Kuwait is now one of the 60 countries where Google Wallet is available.

1286 people loved this story

Saudi Arabia-based Munjz closes $5M Series A round

In December 2022, Mastercard said it is launching Apple Pay to its customers in Kuwait. NBK launched the first contactless payment solution in Kuwait in 2020 with Fitbit Pay.

As per a report by Global Data, the cards and payments market size in Kuwait was estimated to be $97.1 billion in 2022. The market is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 12% during 2022-2026. 

The launch of Google Pay and Wallet in Kuwait is an indicator that the Middle East is adopting newer and digitised forms of payment instead of being heavily cash-dependent. As per a McKinsey report of 2021, Middle Eastern consumers strongly preferred digital payment methods and only 10% showed a strong preference for cash.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

NoBroker grabs additional Rs 40 Cr in Series E funding; to collaborate with Google

EaseMyAI, Elevate Now, Jarsh Safety, SigTuple secure early-stage funds

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 1, 2023)

Daily Capsule
Razorpay’s successive profitable year
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

NoBroker grabs additional Rs 40 Cr in Series E funding; to collaborate with Google

Blinkit to launch Urban Company-like vertical for home services: Report

EaseMyAI, Elevate Now, Jarsh Safety, SigTuple secure early-stage funds

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 1, 2023)

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter