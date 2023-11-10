Menu
Just In

Logistics firm GWC and Qatar Development Bank join hands to support MSMEs

GWC will provide QDB-affiliated companies preferential rates for logistics solutions, accommodation, logistics consultancy, and UPS services, and a holistic offering for QDB clients engaged in export services.

Gulf YourStory32 Stories
Logistics firm GWC and Qatar Development Bank join hands to support MSMEs

Friday November 10, 2023,

1 min Read

Qatar-based logistics and supply chain solutions provider GWC and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) have signed a cooperation agreement to provide support to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

GWC will provide QDB-affiliated companies preferential rates for logistics solutions, accommodation, logistics consultancy, and UPS services, as part of the agreement with QDB, said a statement shared on Zawya. The agreement also includes a holistic offering for QDB clients engaged in export services.

QDB focuses on empowering Qatari entrepreneurs and businesses to innovate, compete internationally, and contribute to the country's economic diversification and private sector development, said the statement.

The agreement was signed during GWC Forum 2023, a two-day event for MSMEs, by Rajeswar Govindan, Chief Operating Officer of GWC, and Dr Hamad Mejegheer, Executive Director of Advisory and Business Incubations at QDB.

Qatar positions itself as leading fintech hub in Middle East: PwC report

"This agreement will play a significant role in building synergies between our organisations as we collaborate closely with businesses of varying sizes. This is yet another commitment to developing Qatar’s economy as we work to achieve the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030,” said Mejegheer.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Swetha Kannan

