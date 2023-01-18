Masdar City and Amazon Web Services have joined hands to support and accelerate the growth of startups in the region. The announcement was made on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023.





Through this collaboration, startups will have access to AWS Activate, a programme that provides tools and resources to startups to innovate, optimise business, and scale faster, as reported by Fast Company.





AWS Activate provides cloud infrastructure with personalised tools and resources for startups. These will help startups to experiment frequently and improve business performance while reducing technology costs.





Along with technical support, Masdar City startups will receive up to $100,000 worth of AWS Activate credits and AWS Support credits. They will also have access to architectural guidance from AWS Cloud support engineers, and technical and business training from AWS experts.

The partnership also involves an AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 in Masdar City. The non-equity dilutive accelerator programme corresponds with COP28, which will take place in the UAE.





The Masdar City Free Zone located within Masdar City, Abu Dhabi houses startups, SMEs, and multinationals.

