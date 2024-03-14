Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Just In

Mitgo Group acquires UAE-based finance platform Embedded

This acquisition enables Mitgo Group to provide embedded finance solutions to their affiliate customers.

Gulf YourStory88 Stories
Mitgo Group acquires UAE-based finance platform Embedded

Thursday March 14, 2024,

2 min Read

Mitgo Group, a German marketing technology provider, has acquired the UAE-based embedded finance platform Embedded for an undisclosed amount, according to Wamda.

The acquisition will enable Mitgo Group to provide embedded finance solutions to its affiliate customers.

The new division will offer embedded finance solutions to publishers globally, targeting underbanked audiences in MENA, APAC, and LATAM regions. According to a statement, it will enable immediate earnings withdrawal, access to loans, reduced transaction costs, exchange commissions, and improved transaction speed.

Publishers, primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), will benefit from improved access to loans and other financing options.

“On top of other viable opportunities, our future partners from the financial industry will get both an excellent test site on the basis of a new market and a vast system of distribution of financial products among the audience of publishers: cashback services, media buyers, loyalty programmes, BNPL services, and many others," said Alexander Bachmann, Founder and CEO of Mitgo Group.

Oleg Chanchikov, CEO and Founder of Embedded, will lead the new business direction. He has over 20 years of experience in IT and financial markets, and has previously held senior management positions at Visa.

“The entire world, including global players in the financial market and international organisations such as the UN and World Bank, work to empower SMBs and make financial services more accessible for them. Embedded finance solutions help the market grow not just from the top-down approach when a bank offers pre-defined products to its clients, but also from the bottom-up when the industries themselves use financial products to solve the needs and the problems in their core business," stated Chanchikov.

1994 people loved this story

Gulf Capital, RDIA partner to invest $100M in Saudi tech

"I believe, together with Mitgo Group, we will not just change the way the martech industry uses financial products but introduce revolutionary solutions that will change the whole market,” he added. 

Mitgo Group uses AI and machine learning algorithms with over 100,000 active partners to assess borrowers and build loan portfolios. According to the company, its embedded finance solution enables financial industry leaders like banks, payment systems, and e-wallets to expand their customer and niche product portfolios in areas and countries previously too expensive and risky for them to enter.

The startup plans to facilitate over 7% of transaction volume in the next three years, valued at over $1.5 billion due to the sector's growth.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Funding

No-code platform RapidCanvas bags $7.5M in seed funding led by Accel

3

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

4

Edtech

BYJU'S auditors liable for gross negligence: ICAI

5

News

Govt cracks down on 18 OTT platforms for publishing obscene content