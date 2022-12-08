Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

MoIAT and EDGE launch Pioneers 4.0 hackathon series

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 08, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 08 2022 12:24:28 GMT+0000
MoIAT and EDGE launch Pioneers 4.0 hackathon series
The hackathon is aimed at advancing Industry 4.0 development and enabling the next generation of STEM talent.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and EDGE group completed the Pioneer 4.0 Hackathon series, which was a part of initiatives to accelerate digital transformation. It comes right after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the two parties in August to expand the offerings of EDGE’s Learning and Innovation Factory to the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and to collaborate on the establishment of an Industry 4.0 Enablement Centre.


According to a statement on Zawya, the Pioneers 4.0 Hackathon series will host two challenges every year. Each challenge will have a unique problem statement that addresses industry pain points to encourage digital transformation and operational excellence in various factory setups.

1879 people loved this story

Omantel partners with Otaxi to provide tourist sim card

The inaugural challenge of Pioneers 4.0 was hosted in partnership with Microsoft from November 21 and 22, at the EDGE Learning and Innovation Factory in Abu Dhabi. It enabled 15 students from some of the UAE’s leading universities, including the American University of Sharjah, Higher College of Technology, Khalifa University, Mohammed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), New York University Abu Dhabi, Zayed University and the University of Manchester, to collaborate in teams.


The problem statement was to develop an innovative solution using AI and ML to enhance predictive maintenance. On the second day, November 22, participating students pitched their solution to a jury of subject matter experts from MoIAT, EDGE, and Microsoft.


Zhaksylyk Kazykenov, Aidana Nurakhmetova, and Samar Fares from MBZUAI, and Shaikha Al Athmani from the University of Manchester, bagged the first prize in the challenge. The Pioneers 4.0 Hackathon is aligned with the UAE’s Industry 4.0 programme (I4.0), which aims to promote the adoption of advanced technologies.


“This hackathon is a prime example of how leading national companies can work together with global corporations—and academic institutions—using the UAE’s industrial ecosystem as a platform to support not only one another’s objectives but also the upskilling of national talent,” said Tariq Al Hashmi, Head of Technology Development and Adoption at MoIAT.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe claims over Rs 88 Cr in damages from Ashneer Grover and family

Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

How a Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity can help digital native businesses keep their products and services secure

Hindustan Unilever enters health and wellness with two D2C investments

Daily Capsule
Sirona’s three-pronged game plan
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

VMware’s grant to IIT Bombay for deep tech research

Lay offs are deemed illegal if not carried as per Industrial Disputes Act: Minister Yadav

Bengaluru to build its own tech and innovation Museum

Hindustan Unilever enters health and wellness with two D2C investments

Online gaming industry okay with 28% GST on gross gaming revenue and not on entry amount

Vidyut, Amikus AI, Onsite, Mabel raise early-stage funds