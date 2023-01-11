Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Mubadala and Resilience partner to set up biopharma manufacturing facility

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 11, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 11 2023 05:33:43 GMT+0000
Mubadala and Resilience partner to set up biopharma manufacturing facility
The facility will be set up in Abu Dhabi and will make biopharmaceutical products to treat complex diseases like cancer, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mubadala Investment Company PJSC and National Resilience Inc. have agreed to set up a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to make biopharma products.


Mubadala, which is based in Abu Dhabi, will establish the manufacturing facility while Resilience will operate and manufacture biopharmaceutical-related products out of the UAE, an official press note read. The range of products will be aimed at treating complex diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, inflammatory, and autoimmune disorders. It will also be the first Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) biopharma facility in the UAE.

1173 people loved this story

UAE-based social app ASKWHO raises $1M

The latest partnership with Resilience follows the announcement of Mubadala Health partnering with G42 Healthcare to establish an integrated healthcare technology company for delivering a new approach to personalised, patient-centric care.


This partnership is also in line with the UAE’s industrial strategy, which recognises life sciences as a priority sector. Under the strategy, the UAE is inviting investors, industrialists, and companies to launch operations in the country.

1187 people loved this story

UAE Ministry of Economy launches ScaleUp Franchise programme

Headquartered in California, United States, National Resilience is a biotechnology company aimed at building a network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions for complex medicines.


Abu Dhabi's Mubadala is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio worth $284 billion (AED 1,045 billion) in six continents.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Customer is king: Cashfree Payments’s Arun Tikoo on reimagining the payments process in India

The Whole Truth raises $15M in Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital

Virohan raises $7M led by Blume Ventures

Proptech startup Brick&Bolt raises $10M from Accel and Celesta Capital

Daily Capsule
BrowserStack India posts impressive earnings
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Customer is king: Cashfree Payments’s Arun Tikoo on reimagining the payments process in India

Payments regulator lists countries to allow NRE, NRO accounts to transact through UPI

Piyush Goyal invites US investors to invest in EVs, semiconductors, battery tech

Google warns Android growth in India will stall due to antitrust order

Flipkart marketplace arm gets $90M cash infusion

‘Online collaboration tools have emerged as a necessity’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation