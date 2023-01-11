Mubadala and Resilience partner to set up biopharma manufacturing facility

Mubadala Investment Company PJSC and National Resilience Inc. have agreed to set up a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to make biopharma products.





Mubadala, which is based in Abu Dhabi, will establish the manufacturing facility while Resilience will operate and manufacture biopharmaceutical-related products out of the UAE, an official press note read. The range of products will be aimed at treating complex diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, inflammatory, and autoimmune disorders. It will also be the first Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) biopharma facility in the UAE.

The latest partnership with Resilience follows the announcement of Mubadala Health partnering with G42 Healthcare to establish an integrated healthcare technology company for delivering a new approach to personalised, patient-centric care.





This partnership is also in line with the UAE’s industrial strategy, which recognises life sciences as a priority sector. Under the strategy, the UAE is inviting investors, industrialists, and companies to launch operations in the country.

Headquartered in California, United States, National Resilience is a biotechnology company aimed at building a network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions for complex medicines.





Abu Dhabi's Mubadala is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio worth $284 billion (AED 1,045 billion) in six continents.