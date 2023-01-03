Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

National Bonds, Lulu Exchange partner to empower savings culture in the UAE

By Nikita Bameta
January 03, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 03 2023 08:15:45 GMT+0000
National Bonds, Lulu Exchange partner to empower savings culture in the UAE
This will make it easier for UAE nationals and expats to choose from National Bonds’ saving solutions, as well as top up their National Bonds account instantly.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Investment Corporation of Dubai-owned National Bond has partnered with global payments company Lulu Exchange. The partnership is aimed at providing customers and employees with the opportunity to start and accelerate their savings journey.


This partnership will make it convenient for UAE nationals and expats to choose from National Bonds’ saving solutions as well as top up their National Bonds account instantly, via any of the 91 Lulu Exchange branches spread across the UAE, a statement shared in Zawya read.

How can customers get on board?

Users signing up through Lulu Exchange will automatically be enrolled in the rewards program administered by National Bonds, besides its ongoing AED 35 million annual rewards programme. To get an account, users will have to produce a valid Emirates ID to the nearest Lulu Exchange branch.


Once users are onboarded, they can keep track of the account through the National Bonds mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play Store.


"At National Bonds, while we’re working on our mission to empower nationals and residents of the UAE to take charge of their financial future...  Our partnership with a financial giant like Lulu Exchange is another step we have taken towards this mission," said National Bonds Group CEO, Mohammed Qasim Al Ali.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures

YourStory UNCUT: Vinay Singhal on losing a Rs 300 Cr startup and building STAGE

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

Daily Capsule
CarDekho﻿ narrows loss in FY22
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Anicut Capital receives Rs 75 Cr from Self Reliant India

Adani to pay additional amount for NDTV shares to match payment to founders

Zomato stock declines over 2%

Media, entertainment sector likely to grow 12-14%, touch Rs 1.6 lakh Cr revenue in FY24

HDFC Bank forms technology partnership with Microsoft

Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates