Investment Corporation of Dubai-owned National Bond has partnered with global payments company Lulu Exchange. The partnership is aimed at providing customers and employees with the opportunity to start and accelerate their savings journey.





This partnership will make it convenient for UAE nationals and expats to choose from National Bonds’ saving solutions as well as top up their National Bonds account instantly, via any of the 91 Lulu Exchange branches spread across the UAE, a statement shared in Zawya read.

How can customers get on board?

Users signing up through Lulu Exchange will automatically be enrolled in the rewards program administered by National Bonds, besides its ongoing AED 35 million annual rewards programme. To get an account, users will have to produce a valid Emirates ID to the nearest Lulu Exchange branch.





Once users are onboarded, they can keep track of the account through the National Bonds mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play Store.





"At National Bonds, while we’re working on our mission to empower nationals and residents of the UAE to take charge of their financial future... Our partnership with a financial giant like Lulu Exchange is another step we have taken towards this mission," said National Bonds Group CEO, Mohammed Qasim Al Ali.





