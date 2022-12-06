OneOrder raises $3M in Seed funding round

Supply chain solutions provider for restaurants OneOrder has raised $3 million in a seed funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $10.5 million.





OneOrder, which has operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, had previously raised $6.5 million in working capital financing from multiple local non-banking financial institutions.





The funding round was led by Nclude with the participation of Delivery Hero Ventures and A15, as reported by Forbes Middle East.

OneOrder will use the latest capital to support its in-house operations and tech talent, scale its sales force and invest in its technology. It also seeks to scale its offline presence and expand its warehouse footprint across Egypt and the MENA region.





Founded by Tamer Amer and Karim Maurice in Egypt in 2021, OneOrder provides hotels, restaurants and cafes with food supplies. It uses technology to solve supply chain problems in Egypt’s food service and hotel industries market (HoReCa), such as lack of product availability, price fluctuations, product consistency, on-time and accurate delivery and lack of working capital financing.





The company is targeting the Egyptian market with 400,000 restaurants, where nearly $40 billion is spent annually, according to a statement.