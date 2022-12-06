Menu
OneOrder raises $3M in Seed funding round

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 06, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 06 2022 13:50:04 GMT+0000
OneOrder raises $3M in Seed funding round
OneOrder plans to use the capital to support its in-house operations and tech talent.


Supply chain solutions provider for restaurants OneOrder has raised $3 million in a seed funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $10.5 million.


OneOrder, which has operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, had previously raised $6.5 million in working capital financing from multiple local non-banking financial institutions.


The funding round was led by Nclude with the participation of Delivery Hero Ventures and A15, as reported by Forbes Middle East.

1209 people loved this story

Close to 100 startups to pitch their business to investors at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2022


OneOrder will use the latest capital to support its in-house operations and tech talent, scale its sales force and invest in its technology. It also seeks to scale its offline presence and expand its warehouse footprint across Egypt and the MENA region.


Founded by Tamer Amer and Karim Maurice in Egypt in 2021, OneOrder provides hotels, restaurants and cafes with food supplies. It uses technology to solve supply chain problems in Egypt’s food service and hotel industries market (HoReCa), such as lack of product availability, price fluctuations, product consistency, on-time and accurate delivery and lack of working capital financing.


The company is targeting the Egyptian market with 400,000 restaurants, where nearly $40 billion is spent annually, according to a statement.



Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

