OpenAI partners with G42 to deploy advanced AI in UAE

G42, a UAE-based technology group, has partnered with ﻿OpenAI﻿, the company behind ChatGPT, to offer advanced AI solutions to the UAE and regional markets. This will see the use of generative AI models in areas like financial services, energy, healthcare, and public services, according to a statement on Zawya.

The partnership aims to accelerate solution development, enabling organisations to effectively utilise AI in their specific use cases.

G42's solutions will simplify the integration of AI capabilities into existing enterprise landscapes, unlocking the potential of OpenAI's models in the UAE and the region.

“This partnership is a significant commitment to further harnessing AI's transformative power. Leveraging G42's industry expertise, we aim to empower businesses and communities with effective solutions that resonate with the nuances of the region,” said Sam Altman, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenAI.

In order to drive this expansion across the region, it is essential to have significant AI-ready infrastructure in place. To support OpenAI's local and regional inference on ﻿Microsoft﻿ Azure data centres, G42 will prioritise its significant AI infrastructure capabilities.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, said, “At the core of our mission lies the pursuit of AI as a transformative force for good, fueling innovation and progress. Our partnership with OpenAI transcends technological synergy; it's a convergence of value and vision. We are excited to join OpenAI on the journey to shape a future where AI benefits all of humanity.”





