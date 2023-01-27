Applications for Riyadh Techstars Accelerator are now open

The Riyadh Techstars Accelerator, a 13-week startup programme, is set to continue this year and is now accepting applications. Starting on June 12 it will take place through September.





The applications are open until April 5, and the demo day is scheduled for September 7.





The continuation was announced by the pre-seed investor, Techstars, and its partners Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia (MCIT), RAED Ventures, and Saudi National Bank (SNB).

The accelerator aiming to work with startup founders and ventures on building and scaling businesses in the MENA region. It is set to attract Saudi-based startups and entrepreneurs from across the Middle East, as per a press release.





The inaugural edition of the programme completed in February 2022, where a total of 11 portfolio companies received investments.

It provides access to mentors, partners, funding and fundraising opportunities, investors, workshops, resources, investors, and alumni.





Upon completion of the programme, the portfolio is provided with lifetime access to the Techstars global network that comprises over 3,300 other startups. At present, Techstars has a market cap of over $96 billion.





Those interested can apply through The Riyadh Techstars Accelerator official page.





