Dubai is now home to the largest solar-powered data centre as per Guinness World Records

By Nikita Bameta
February 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 17 2023 17:35:51 GMT+0000
Dubai is now home to the largest solar-powered data centre as per Guinness World Records
The data centre's integrated solutions are designed to enable next-generation services in cybersecurity, digital transformation, internet of things services, smart cities, cloud and hosting services, and professional and managed services.
Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro Hub), a subsidiary of Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), has inaugrated its green data centre.


Located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the data centre is reportedly the world's largest single-site solar park, as per Guinness World Records. Its capacity exceeds 100 megawatts (MW) and its area is over 16,000 square metres, as per a report by TradeArabia.

 

During the opening event, agreements were signed between Moro Hub and its major technology partners and customers comprising Dubai Islamic Bank, Dell Technologies, Emirates NBD, Microsoft, Digital Dubai Authority, Huawei, and VMWare.

16-year-old Dubai entrepreneur raises $150K from Antler India

The data centre's integrated solutions are designed to enable next-generation services in cybersecurity, digital transformation, internet of things (IoT) services, smart cities, cloud and hosting services, and professional and managed services. The solutions also includes Moro services, which are supported by ChatGPT technology.

 

The centre will aid in accomplishing the target of net zero by 2050, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa.

 

This year, the UAE is hosting the United Nations climate change conference, COP 28, between November 30 and December 12.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

