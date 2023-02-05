UAE Minister of Tolerance expresses gratitude to accountants for region’s progress

Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance, highlighted the importance of accountants in the country and region’s progress. He was speaking at the 34th Annual International Seminar organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India–Abu Dhabi Chapter.

“You, as chartered accountants, are at the heart of the transformation of the UAE. Accountants have an added responsibility to guide countries to a new and changing world. The seminar is evidence of your desire to be thought leaders,” the minister said.

Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude to the organising team of ICAI for hosting the event in Abu Dhabi at a time when the country is increasingly focusing on sustainability.

“The UAE has designated the year 2023 as the year of sustainability. While doing so, we must consider the environment, society, economy, and regulations. How can we fully account for the future cost of today’s economic efforts? How to make better trade-offs among economic, societal and environmental factors to support sustainability? Your profession is central to answering these questions,” he said.

Al Nahyan mentioned that technology such as artificial intelligence and blockchain are at the disposal of accountants to improve financial reporting and bring in more transparency.

Concluding his note, he added that the event is a testament to the friendship between the UAE and India.

“Our friendship has benefitted the people of the two countries and has contributed to the regional and global impact and stability,” Al Nahyan said.

Al Nahyan was present as the Chief Guest on the second day of the seminar. Among the other speakers present included Amit Sahi, Manager of Product and Platforms, ADX; Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media; Issac John, Managing Editor, Khaleej Times; Chetan Bhagat, Indian author and columnist; Shalini Saraswathi, Indian blade runner and motivational speaker.





