Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

UAE's Ministry of Economy introduces a new commercial agency law

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 27, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 27 2023 13:33:46 GMT+0000
UAE's Ministry of Economy introduces a new commercial agency law
The new law was introduced to offer a legislative framework for companies to promote new economic models.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Economy has introduced a new commercial agency law called Federal Law No. (3) of 2022 to help companies in the commercial agencies sector. This new law has replaced an earlier 40-year-old legislation and will be effective from June 16.


Abdulla Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Trade and Industry at the UAE Ministry of Economy, said that projects under the commercial agencies sector have helped improve the country's economy over the past years. The new law would help accelerate the sector's growth by promoting the diversification of activities, improving their economic performance, and increasing their contribution to the country's national GDP, he explained.


In the UAE, a commercial agency is hired by an international company to distribute, offer, or negotiate the sale or purchase of goods on its behalf within the UAE market usually for a commision or profit.


1173 people loved this story

India-UAE Partnership Summit examines bilateral business opportunities


Further, the law looks to increase the participation of UAE nationals as commercial agents and encourages them to establish new and innovative commercial and investment projects. It will also look into expanding the flexibility of the national economy and enhancing the country's international competitiveness.


Under the new law, public joint-stock companies with at least 51% of national capital contribution can act as commercial agents. However, the business of all kinds of commercial agencies will be exclusive to only UAE nationals. This will help family-owned companies the new opportunities and fields and support their transformation into public joint-stock companies.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Weekly funding roundup Jan 23-27] Venture capital inflow cross $1B in January

Adani Group stocks continue to fall; Adani Total Gas tanks nearly 20%

Dealshare lays off 100 employees

BharatPe's losses rise on the back of change in fair value of CCPS

Daily Capsule
Milap’s journey in India’s cosmetics market
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Vedanta Q3 net profit drops 41% on higher input cost, windfall tax

Dealshare lays off 100 employees

[Weekly funding roundup Jan 23-27] Venture capital inflow cross $1B in January

PE/VC investments declined by a third to $54.2B in 2022

OYO estimates revenue will jump to $751M in FY23: Ritesh Agarwal

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 27, 2023)