UAE MoE launches ScaleUp Franchise programme for startups and SMEs

The Ministry of Economy (MoE) in the UAE has launched the ScaleUp Franchise programme to accelerate the growth of startups and SMEs. It was launched in partnership with ‘Emtiyz,’ a company specialising in franchising.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, the Undersecretary of the MoE, said, the programme aims to develop the internal operations systems of SMEs in the country in the field of franchising while supporting their capacity and providing them with expertise and knowledge. This is to ensure that they are ready to benefit from the global systems of franchising and push for their expansion and investment plans in the local, regional and global markets.





He indicated that the programme contributes to providing companies with all legal, operational, and financial services related to international franchising systems. They are also provided with specialised training courses, and 10-year marketing support for brands to help them attract investors and launch new branches locally and globally.

As per a report by GDN, the programme is a part of phase II of ‘The Entrepreneurial Nation’, which was launched in November 2021 by the MoE. It is a comprehensive platform aimed at supporting the growth of startups in the country. It works to create a suitable environment for the expansion of more than 8,000 startups and entrepreneurial projects of SMEs in the country.





The MoE stated that the programme will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will last for eight weeks and can include 25 SMEs, while the second phase will be for six months and will ensure the full readiness of participants in franchising.

Companies wishing to join the programme must have a commercial licence in the country, including free zones, records of the achieved profits from the company's projects during the last fiscal year, the signing of all mutual investment contracts for 10 years and attending all training courses.

The second phase of ‘The Entrepreneurial Nation’ was launched in October 2022. It included ten new programmes in cooperation with global strategic partners to support the growth and expansion of SMEs in the UAE.

