Abu Dhabi's Mubadala invests in US Dental Care Alliance

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 16, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 16 2023 14:31:27 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala invests in US Dental Care Alliance
Dental Care Alliance has around 5,400 employees, including more than 885 dentists in 22 states across the US.
Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company has invested an undisclosed amount in Dental Care Alliance (DCA), a US-based dental services organisation. The investment is alongside Harvest Partners LP, a private equity firm that invests in middle-market companies.


The investment will allow DCA to empower its dental fraternity and improve its patient experiences for vital dental healthcare, as per a report by Gulf Business. The partnership will boost growth and innovation, individualised development for the team members, and bring in transformational initiatives.

Following the recapitalisation in December 2022, Mubadala and funds managed by Harvest Partners jointly control DCA, as per an official press note by Zawya.

Harvest Partners acquired DCA in 2015. Founded in 1991, it has approximately 5,400 employees, including 885 dentists in 22 states across the US.

Founded in 2017, Mubadala manages a $284 billion portfolio worldwide on six continents. It is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and has offices in London, Moscow, New York, and Beijing. Recently, Mubadala and US-based National Resilience (Resilience) signed a deal to further advance the UAE’s life sciences ecosystem through biopharma manufacturing National Resilience.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Kanishk Singh

