UAE one of the top crypto job markets in the world

Employment opportunities and salaries in the UAE’s cryptocurrency sector are among the highest in the world, making it one of the biggest markets for those seeking a career in the space, says a research report by London-based CoinJournal.





The report pointed out that the UAE has over 137 crypto job listings, which is over 14.51 jobs per one million people, and is the ninth largest market globally. CoinJournal stated that the UAE has more crypto-related jobs than markets like Germany, Canada, Australia, and France.





Also, salaries wise, the pay scales in the UAE are more attractive with annual pay packets averaging $132,000, making it the fourth highest in the world. The salaries have outranked those in the US, Germany, Australia, Portugal, Egypt, and Hong Kong.





However, Singapore has the highest number of crypto career listings, with over 159.14 jobs per million people, which is three times as many as any other country. The report pointed out there are more crypto-based jobs in the US and the UK than in other countries worldwide. The report also points out that there are close to 5,700 crypto-related jobs in the US, and the UK has over 1,062 jobs.





As for popular jobs in the crypto space, positions like lead developer, senior developer, and smart contract developer have the highest average salary, with an annual pay packet of $120,000.