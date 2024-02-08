UAE unveils its first integrated battery recycling plant at Dubai Industrial City

Dubatt Battery Recycling has inaugurated its first-ever fully integrated battery recycling plant in the UAE at Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC.

The plant will use ingots to produce new batteries, promoting a circular economy and aligning with UAE's sustainability agenda and operation 300 billion programme goals of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

This is in support of the country's "Make it in Emirates" initiative to strengthen local supply chains, as per Zawya.

"The circular economy constitutes one of the basic pillars that support the sustainable growth of our national economy in accordance with the vision and directives of our wise leadership. It is a key focus area in the government’s efforts, in partnership with the private sector, to consolidate the country’s position as a global hub for the new economy in line with the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision," Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.

The plant, spanning 65,000 sq ft, uses battery breaking, separating, smelting, and refining technologies to safely extract hazardous waste from used lead acid batteries, recycling up to 80% of UAE battery waste for lead ingot manufacturing.

"Dubatt Battery Recycling’s unveiling of a new integrated battery recycling plant is an example of the decisive action being taken in the UAE to protect its communities from the impact of climate change. UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031, launched in 2021, commits to diverting 75% of waste from landfill, and pledges to act on controlling the movement of hazardous waste," said Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.

The plant's inauguration, following months of trials, is expected to increase Dubatt's turnover with a planned expansion of 50,000 sq. ft.

This expansion will increase the factory's lead acid battery recycling capacity to 75,000 metric tonnes annually, including dedicated lines for lead billets, wires, and shots, as well as a grinding and granulation line for battery plastics, lithium batteries, and e-waste.





