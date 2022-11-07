Menu
Zain KSA launches first EV charging station in Granada business

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 07, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 07 2022 04:58:33 GMT+0000
Zain KSA launches first EV charging station in Granada business
The project is in line with the company's efforts to encourage the use of electric vehicles.
Zain KSA has announced setting up the first EV charging station for electric vehicles at Granada Business centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a press note carried by Zawya said. The project is in line with the company’s efforts to leverage technology to protect the environment and encourage the use of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. Employees of more than 10 government entities and private enterprises, as well as electric vehicle owners visiting Granada Business Center will be able to charge their vehicles at the charging station.


Commenting on the announcement, Zain KSA’s Corporate Communications General Manager, Eman Abdullah Alsaidi said, “This project builds on a number of our initiatives as part of Zain KSA’s corporate sustainability strategy that supports climate action, confirming our commitment to the relevant Saudi Vision 2030 goals. By establishing EV charging stations, we encourage the use of electric cars, aiming to accelerate their adoption to constitute 30% of the total number of vehicles on the roads of Saudi Arabia by 2030, in line with the Kingdom's plans to reach Net Zero emissions by 2060. The initiative also supports our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals in terms of mitigating climate change and reducing global warming through the optimal use of renewable and clean energy.”

1331 people loved this story

The problem of empty miles led this founder to launch UAE’s Uber for trucking


The EV charging station initiative is the latest project in Zain KSA’s corporate sustainability action plan. The company had previously led projects like the “Um Al Shogog” reforestation and rehabilitation campaign in partnership with the Environmental Green Horizons Society.


Zain KSA achieved a Carbon Disclosure Rating of (A-), a classification for companies that disclose information on the environmental impact of their initiatives and operations combating climate change.

Edited by Megha Reddy

