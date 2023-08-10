Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Rainmatter to invest Rs 1,000 Cr in Indian startups: Nithin Kamath

Rainmatter's investment will offer patient capital without exit obligations, aiding long-term resilience.

Sayan Sen111 Stories
Rainmatter to invest Rs 1,000 Cr in Indian startups: Nithin Kamath

Thursday August 10, 2023,

2 min Read

Rainmatter Capital, Zerodha's investment and philanthropy arm, will be investing Rs 1,000 crore in Indian startups, its CEO Nithin Kamath said on Thursday.

Since 2016, the fund has invested approximately Rs 400 crore into 80 startups, Kamath said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "We realised that having patient Indian investors backing Indian founders is helpful."

"Good businesses cannot be built overnight, something we learned in our journey. So we are perennial investors and stick with the founders for as long as it takes the founders to build a sustainable business," he added.

All the upside generated through the investment will be put back into the fund to support other entrepreneurs. "We are now increasing our commitment by increasing the allocation by an additional Rs 1,000 crore in a perennial structure or with the ability to stay invested forever," Kamath said in a blog post on Zerodha.

Also Read
Why Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter decided to set up a $100 million foundation

As per Kamath, using patient capital—where an investor invests in a company with no expectation of a quick profit—combined with no exit obligations, founders can stand to benefit in a country like India where it can take much longer to build resilient and sustainable businesses.

He illustrated this with the example of Zerodha. "From 2010, it took us almost 7 years to catch our first big break...So, we believe that the longer a business can survive and grow slowly and steadily, the higher its chances of getting lucky. Of course, there are numerous other variables and this may not work in all contexts, especially in highly mature industries."

Rainmatter Capital is an initiative founded by Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath. Over the years the overall scope of the fund grew and it now supports people solving problems in the field of fintech, health, climate change, and storytelling.

PeeSafe, Cred, and Agnikul are some of the notable startups which have received backing from Rainmatter, as per its website.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5