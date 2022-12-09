Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on December 10 and 11

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Hyderabad

The Varun Vasudevan Project

When: December 11 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Hard Rock Café, Hitech City World Garden

Cost: Free





Get ready for an unforgettable night of music. Look forward to the perfect playlist to pair with your drink, as well as face-melting riffs and feet-breaking grooves.





Ruhaniyat: Seeking the Divine

When: December 11 | 6:15 PM onwards

Where: Taramati Baradari Auditorium

Cost: Rs 500





The festival presents a journey crisscrossing history, geography, and musical streams, and a caravan of carriers of living traditions from across India and beyond—with solo performances, group presentations, and specially curated global productions that melt boundaries to create musical bridges of universal brotherhood, love, harmony, peace, and joy.





Bengaluru

The Fur Festival

When: December 11 | 11 AM to 9 PM

Where: Indiranagar Club

Cost: Rs 250





A dedicated day to celebrate pets and their parents. Unwind and take that well-deserved break to enjoy an exciting line-up of fun, games, and wagging tails.





Gaurav Gupta Live

When: December 10 | 12 AM onwards

Where: BOHO Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

Cost: Rs 499





Gaurav Gupta, a dentist, will not make your smile perfect; he’ll make you laugh hard! His jokes will have you wheezing! So, bring your friends, family, or a date, and let them increase the oxygen in their muscles.





Mumbai

Zomato Feeding India Concert ft. Post Malone

When: December 10 | 2 PM onwards

Where: Mahalaxami Race Course

Cost: Rs 2,999





The concert brings together international and national artists, impact makers, philanthropists, celebrities, and you, the citizens, in a collective pursuit to build a hunger-free India.





Ustad Zakir Hussain Live in Concert

When: December 11 | 7:30 PM onwards

Where: Shiv Samartha Ground

Cost: Rs 750





Zakir ji is all set to enthral the audience with his mesmerising and breath-taking tabla solo. Come and witness the musical genius create a new chapter in music.





Delhi

Furrday: A Fun Day With Pets

When: December 10 | 12 PM onwards

Where: Pacific Mall NSP, Pitampura

Cost: Rs 149





Jump into the festive season with your furry friends—an event for every pet, pet parent, and pet lover. Drop by for a day full of fun and games with super fun activities, such as agility zone, ball pit, pet grooming, pet bakeries, pet photo booth, nutrition consultation, grooming sessions, and a lot more!





Jhoom Curated by Ibtida-Ek Mehfil

When: December 11 | 6 PM onwards

Where: 1AQ

Cost: Rs 7,999





A fusion of art, music, and dance to give you an immersive experience of old world charm through melodies sung by Harshdeep Kaur. Lose yourself as you listen to soulful symphonies through time.





