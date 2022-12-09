Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on December 10 and 11
December 09, 2022, Updated on : Sat Dec 10 2022 11:20:39 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Hyderabad
The Varun Vasudevan Project
When: December 11 | 8 PM onwards
Where: Hard Rock Café, Hitech City World Garden
Cost: Free
Get ready for an unforgettable night of music. Look forward to the perfect playlist to pair with your drink, as well as face-melting riffs and feet-breaking grooves.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Ruhaniyat: Seeking the Divine
When: December 11 | 6:15 PM onwards
Where: Taramati Baradari Auditorium
Cost: Rs 500
The festival presents a journey crisscrossing history, geography, and musical streams, and a caravan of carriers of living traditions from across India and beyond—with solo performances, group presentations, and specially curated global productions that melt boundaries to create musical bridges of universal brotherhood, love, harmony, peace, and joy.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Bengaluru
The Fur Festival
When: December 11 | 11 AM to 9 PM
Where: Indiranagar Club
Cost: Rs 250
A dedicated day to celebrate pets and their parents. Unwind and take that well-deserved break to enjoy an exciting line-up of fun, games, and wagging tails.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Gaurav Gupta Live
When: December 10 | 12 AM onwards
Where: BOHO Rooftop Restaurant & Bar
Cost: Rs 499
Gaurav Gupta, a dentist, will not make your smile perfect; he’ll make you laugh hard! His jokes will have you wheezing! So, bring your friends, family, or a date, and let them increase the oxygen in their muscles.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Mumbai
Zomato Feeding India Concert ft. Post Malone
When: December 10 | 2 PM onwards
Where: Mahalaxami Race Course
Cost: Rs 2,999
The concert brings together international and national artists, impact makers, philanthropists, celebrities, and you, the citizens, in a collective pursuit to build a hunger-free India.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Ustad Zakir Hussain Live in Concert
When: December 11 | 7:30 PM onwards
Where: Shiv Samartha Ground
Cost: Rs 750
Zakir ji is all set to enthral the audience with his mesmerising and breath-taking tabla solo. Come and witness the musical genius create a new chapter in music.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Delhi
Furrday: A Fun Day With Pets
When: December 10 | 12 PM onwards
Where: Pacific Mall NSP, Pitampura
Cost: Rs 149
Jump into the festive season with your furry friends—an event for every pet, pet parent, and pet lover. Drop by for a day full of fun and games with super fun activities, such as agility zone, ball pit, pet grooming, pet bakeries, pet photo booth, nutrition consultation, grooming sessions, and a lot more!
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Jhoom Curated by Ibtida-Ek Mehfil
When: December 11 | 6 PM onwards
Where: 1AQ
Cost: Rs 7,999
A fusion of art, music, and dance to give you an immersive experience of old world charm through melodies sung by Harshdeep Kaur. Lose yourself as you listen to soulful symphonies through time.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Edited by Swetha Kannan
