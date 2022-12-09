Menu
Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on December 10 and 11

By Pooja Malik
December 09, 2022, Updated on : Sat Dec 10 2022 11:20:39 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on December 10 and 11
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do to where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under one umbrella.
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. 

Hyderabad

The Varun Vasudevan Project

The Varun Vasudevan Project

When: December 11 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Hard Rock Café, Hitech City World Garden

Cost: Free


Get ready for an unforgettable night of music. Look forward to the perfect playlist to pair with your drink, as well as face-melting riffs and feet-breaking grooves. 


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Ruhaniyat: Seeking the Divine

Ruhaniyat

When: December 11 | 6:15 PM onwards

Where: Taramati Baradari Auditorium

Cost: Rs 500


The festival presents a journey crisscrossing history, geography, and musical streams, and a caravan of carriers of living traditions from across India and beyond—with solo performances, group presentations, and specially curated global productions that melt boundaries to create musical bridges of universal brotherhood, love, harmony, peace, and joy.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

The Fur Festival

The Fur Festival

When: December 11 | 11 AM to 9 PM

Where: Indiranagar Club

Cost: Rs 250


A dedicated day to celebrate pets and their parents. Unwind and take that well-deserved break to enjoy an exciting line-up of fun, games, and wagging tails.


Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Gaurav Gupta Live

Gaurav Gupta Live

When: December 10 | 12 AM onwards

Where: BOHO Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

Cost: Rs 499


Gaurav Gupta, a dentist, will not make your smile perfect; he’ll make you laugh hard! His jokes will have you wheezing! So, bring your friends, family, or a date, and let them increase the oxygen in their muscles.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Mumbai

Zomato Feeding India Concert ft. Post Malone

Post Malone- Zomato

When: December 10 | 2 PM onwards

Where: Mahalaxami Race Course

Cost: Rs 2,999


The concert brings together international and national artists, impact makers, philanthropists, celebrities, and you, the citizens, in a collective pursuit to build a hunger-free India. 


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Ustad Zakir Hussain Live in Concert

Zakir Hussain

When: December 11 | 7:30 PM onwards

Where: Shiv Samartha Ground

Cost: Rs 750


Zakir ji is all set to enthral the audience with his mesmerising and breath-taking tabla solo. Come and witness the musical genius create a new chapter in music.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Delhi

Furrday: A Fun Day With Pets

Furrday

When: December 10 | 12 PM onwards

Where: Pacific Mall NSP, Pitampura

Cost: Rs 149


Jump into the festive season with your furry friends—an event for every pet, pet parent, and pet lover. Drop by for a day full of fun and games with super fun activities, such as agility zone, ball pit, pet grooming, pet bakeries, pet photo booth, nutrition consultation, grooming sessions, and a lot more!


Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Jhoom Curated by Ibtida-Ek Mehfil

Jhoom- Ibtida-ek Mehfil

When: December 11 | 6 PM onwards

Where: 1AQ

Cost: Rs 7,999


A fusion of art, music, and dance to give you an immersive experience of old world charm through melodies sung by Harshdeep Kaur. Lose yourself as you listen to soulful symphonies through time. 


Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

