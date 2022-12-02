Menu
Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on December 3 and 4

By Mazin Iqbal
December 02, 2022, Updated on : Sat Dec 03 2022 05:28:23 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on December 3 and 4
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do, to where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under one umbrella.
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Bengaluru

curtain raiser

Bengaluru Literature Festival

When: December 3 and 4

Where: Hotel Lalit Ashok

Cost: Free


The 2022 edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival is a two-day literary extravaganza that will bring together some of the biggest names in literature--within and outside India, such as William Dalrymple, Jerry Pinto, Geetanjali Shree, Shehan Karunatilaka, and more.


Registrations can be made on the BLF website.

Echoes of Earth

When: December 3 and 4

Where: Embassy Riding School

Cost: Rs 3,540 onwards


India’s greenest music festival, Echoes of Earth, is making a come-back after two years of no action due to the pandemic. The theme for the fifth edition of Echoes of Earth is ‘Circle of Life.’ The line-up includes The Yussef Dayes Experience, Kerala Dust, Dauwd, and Henry Saiz & Banks, among others.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

‘Papusza’ - a Belly Dance Production

When: December 4

Where: Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

Cost: Rs 475


Nrityakosh, an oriental and fusion belly dance school, presents ‘Papusza’, a dance production on the life of the greatest Polish Romani poet Papusza.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Delhi

All You Can Street 

When: December 2,3,4

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram

Cost: Rs 799 onwards


‘All You Can Street’ provides you with an insider’s ticket to the top homegrown streetwear brands. Experience the amalgamation of luxury and streetwear in the same space and immerse yourself in unique art and culture installations.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

curtain raiser

The Wonder Carnival, Gurugram

When: December 4

Where: HUDA Grounds, Leisure Valley

Cost: Rs 99 onwards


The Wonder Carnival is a full-fledged fun fiesta for families and kids with amusement rides, carnival games, food and drink stalls, and much more.


Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Mumbai

curtain raiser

MLTR - Mumbai

When: December 4

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity: Kurla

Cost: Rs 999 onwards


Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR), Denmark's biggest pop rock band, the well-loved trio of Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and Kåre Wanscher, will be performing in Mumbai, as part of their BACK ON THE ROAD worldwide tour. 


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

India Cocktail Week 2022

When: December 3, 4

Where: Jio World Garden

Cost: Rs 799 onwards (+ applicable GST)


This week-long celebration of cocktails across the city culminates in a two-day Cocktail Village, which will be the heart of the festival–melding cocktails and spirit experience with music, art, and gastronomical delights.


Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

curtain raiser

Prateek Kuhad Live

When: December 4

Where: Aquatica

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards


Touching hearts and spreading love wherever he goes, catch critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad live in Kolkata this weekend.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

CLARITY – Stand Up Comedy Solo

When: December 3,4

Where: Multiple Venues

Cost: Rs 399 onwards


CLARITY is a hilarious new stand-up comedy special from Anshu Mor, where Anshu tries to make sense of the last two years in his signature style of observational comedy and storytelling.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

curtain raiser

Armaan Malik India Tour

When: December 3

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Cost: Rs 999 onwards


Swiggy SteppinOut hosts Armaan Malik in his Next 2 You India tour. Catch the nation's youngest singing sensation live at Hyderabad this weekend.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Gaurav Gupta Live

When: December 4

Where: Oakwood Residence Kapil

Cost: Rs 499 onwards


Listen to dentist-turned-comedian Gaurav Gupta at this live stand-up comedy event, which is sure to be an enjoyable laugh riot.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Edited by Megha Reddy

