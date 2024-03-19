Blunt, unafraid of the internet’s ‘cancel culture’, and holding a mirror to the audience—that was my first impression of comedian Daniel Sloss when I watched his shorts on YouTube. A couple of months later, my conviction was further strengthened by his Netflix original Dark and Jigsaw.

At a time when the world debates freedom of speech and expression—and its limitations—the Scottish stand-up comedian remains unbothered. “We don’t have to agree on everything to have a similar sense of humour,” Sloss tells YS Life when we ask him about his infamous dark humour.

The tricenarian was once the youngest comedian to have performed in the cultural district of London’s West End—famous for hosting the world's best plays, musicals, comedies, and operas. Acclaimed for shows, including X and HUBRiS, Sloss is presently in India for an eight-city tour, Can’t—the country’s biggest by an international comedian—produced by DeadAnt's live events vertical, DeadAnt Live. The tour is part of The Loop, a new DeadAnt Live IP, and will go to Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, and Kolkata.

Daniel Sloss

Edited excerpts from the interview:

YS Life [YSL]: What is the Can’t Tour all about? Tell us about the inception of this particular tour.

Daniel Sloss [DS]: The show Can’t is about stand-up comedy in the face of cancel culture—whether cancel culture does exist and to what degree. And, if it does exist, where does it exist in different parts of the world?

There are also a lot of jokes about fatherhood because I’m a dad now, and I have nothing else to talk about! It’s a dad show; I'm sorry but that's all I have to offer now. And it's about empathy, I guess!

YSL: How would you describe your genre of comedy for those going to attend your show for the first time?

DS: Provocative, dumb, aggressive, empathetic, and statistically, not for you. I call it ‘Comedy with Caveats.’

YSL: What made you come to India for the second time? What are your expectations from this particular tour?

DS: My completely psychotic fans, who have been threatening me with all kinds of things for years about coming to India, are what got me to tour for the second time!

Last year in March, I played in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, and we sold out so quickly that honestly, I was shocked!

I am so excited to be coming back, seeing more of the country, and seeing different audiences in different cities. I find it fascinating that the show hits different audiences so differently in a single country.

YSL: What are some of the topics are going to focus on for the current tour?

DS: Now, I’m talking about childbirth, pregnancy, a man’s role in childbirth and pregnancy, talking about the first few months of parenthood, and freedom of speech. You know… stuff.

YSL: How are the topics of your jokes different for the Indian and Western audiences?

DS: We’re culturally very different—I am talking about comedy from an entirely different perspective—as most of the audience out there. Some stuff just doesn’t translate and, if it does, you have to find better ways to pitch it. It is a lot of fun to perform in new places.

YSL: What is your opinion on freedom of speech and expression in the field of comedy—especially in India?

DS: I have a lot of ignorance and preconceived ideas on what I think India is, has been, and should be, and I would like to have my opinions corrected and updated.

YSL: In earlier interviews, you had mentioned that you wish to explore Indian culture and its politics more. How exactly do you plan to do that?

DS: I’ve only been to India once before. In March of last year, I played in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi. So, I’m excited to be coming back.

It’s different to other parts of the world because I think the understanding of English in India is better than a lot of European countries in terms of live comedy. But also, it’s very culturally different. You’ve also had a comedy scene for well over 25 years, so I find the audience to be very comedy-literate. But also more sensitive to certain topics than others.

YSL: Do you think you have to keep your ‘dark humour’ under check when performing in India?

DS: Sometimes people don’t react the way you want when you tell a joke, but I don’t back down. If your audience doesn't enjoy a joke, you can find a way to deliver it. You can explain to them why it is funny and why they are wrong to be offended by it. It just takes some skill and some finesse to be able to do that.

I don’t really improvise. I’m not going to change my act for any particular audience. I’ve travelled the world with my comedy several times before. I know what I do is relatable. And even if it is not relatable, it can still be funny. We don’t have to agree on everything to have a similar sense of humour.

YSL: Who do you look up to for inspiration when creating content for your shows? Are there any Indian comedians you have followed while preparing for Can’t?

DS: Look, there's loads. You know how many good Indian comedians there are over there, and my list is never going to do your comedy scene justice, seeing as I've only started paying attention in the last two years. My favourite part of being in India is meeting and talking to the local comedians.

YSL: What has been the highest point in your career as a comedian, so far?

DS: It is really hard to say a high point. Getting to tour India is up there for me. I’d like to be the first, and if not the first, then the second or third to do things like treading new ground as a comedian and being at the forefront of it.

I feel that with English-speaking comedy in India, I win that. It’s a big badge and a medal for me that I like.

Career highlights, I’ve played at the Sydney Opera House, The Edinburgh Playhouse, The Beacon Theater, The Wilbur in Boston, and The Bataclan in France. I’ve played at some unbelievably cool venues. I’ve opened for Dave Chappelle before, back when he was good. I’ve had a very privileged career, and I hope that continues.