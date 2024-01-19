From brewing beer to sketching with charcoal, Monish Bali’s tryst with art

On nippy winter evenings, Delhi’s favourite cultural hotspot, Bikaner House, transforms into a space where art emanates warmth. Last week was one such occasion.

Entrepreneur-turned-artist Monish Bali was showcasing his artistic expression through charcoal–his first solo exhibit–titled ‘The Wild Whispers–Eyes of The Untamed’.

The event was a star-studded one, with the likes of sitar maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and Animal actor Bobby Deol attending it.

Entrepreneur-turned-artist Monish Bali with Bollywood actor Bobby Deol

For the Delhi-based self-taught artist who specialises in hyper-realistic charcoal art, Bali’s tryst with this medium was by chance. As an entrepreneur heavily involved in his family’s brewing business, he would have never imagined art to take centre stage in his life. But as luck would have it, the pandemic gave him time to nurture his creative side.

“I remember sitting with a piece of paper and scribbling on it using graphite pencil. I don't know why but the first one I did was the face of a tiger…it looked decent...While everyone watched Netflix, I spent my time watching art videos on YouTube,” Bali, the Managing Director of Mount Shivalik Breweries Limited, tells YS Life.

That was the starting point of this exhibit that culminated into 30-plus artworks that depict wildlife, particularly the big cats. The show has everything from the majestic lions of the African Savannah, to the Royal Bengal Tiger of India, and the elusive snow leopards of the Himalayas.

Fascination for wildlife

A walkthrough of the gallery where Bali’s artworks find a pride of place makes it clear that he has a soft spot for wildlife.

Timeless Grace by Monish Bali

While his travels to some of the most well-known wildlife reserves may have inspired this series, there's more to it.

“I believe art has the power to bridge the gap between humans and animals, fostering a deeper understanding and empathy for the natural world,” he adds.

What instantly stands out is the meticulous depiction of the faces–be it of the tiger, elephant, leopard, or any other animal. Each artwork is life-like, highlighting the minutest details from the animal's hair to the shape of its eyes.

This wasn't something that came naturally to Bali, who spent several months on YouTube, attempting to understand the deeper nuances to make his artworks come alive.

It also meant transitioning from graphite to a charcoal pencil.

“During the pandemic, everything including Amazon was shut so I couldn't order any art supplies. But I went on a shopping spree once things opened up. I also spent a lot of time understanding how each animal had different eyes–this is what realism demands,” he explains.

Artist Monish Bali at work

During this process, it also occurred to him that the black and white faces of wildlife looked a little dull. On the insistence of his daughter, a graphic designer, he attempted coloured eyes.

“I used watercolours but it didn’t work, eventually I switched to acrylic and it looked nice and bright. Some animals have prominent eyes–particularly the big cats, while elephants have all black eyes so it doesn't really matter.”

Depending on the size, each artwork takes anywhere between a month or two.

A collector’s paradise

While this is Bali’s first art show, his affair with collecting artefacts began a few years ago. After the onslaught of foreign players in the alco-bev space, his family’s brewery business that produced the country’s first strong beer–Thunderbolt, became less active.

That's when Bali spent time setting up his art space ‘El Garbo’ in a bungalow in Delhi’s Mathura Road. The gallery that housed anywhere between 50-60 commissioned artworks at a given point was patronised by the likes of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

“I designed and sketched most of these artefacts, and would reach out to artists to help me make them. For instance, there was a Swarovski skull, cars like Rolls Royce and Jaguars converted into desks and sofas, plus there was a variant of a pool table converted into a dining table.”

However, it was a biplane that caught the attention of Tendulkar, a self-confessed art aficionado.

Treetop Troubadour by Monish Bali

“Sachin is a good friend and he wanted to visit the gallery just before its official opening. He got the biplane for his farmhouse outside Mumbai…it is made of metal and can be used to hold glasses over a bar counter,” he adds.

The space also exhibited a three-dimensional skull sculpture fashioned from 4,50,000 steel beads.

While El Garbo shut during the pandemic, some of its remaining pieces are housed at Bali’s friend and architect Seetu Kohli’s store in Mehrauli.

Bali is currently basking in the glory of his recent art show.

So, what's next?

“I enjoy creating art and make sure that I spend at least two hours every day doing what I love.”

Is it likely that he may receive professional training to further enhance his creative pursuits? “I am not sure anyone will enroll me as a student at this age (laughs). That being said, I have seen all kinds of videos and possibly everything related to art during the pandemic. I don't think anything is left now (smiles).”