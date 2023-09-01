A chocolate wonderland: Artisanal Swiss brand Läderach launches first outlet in Delhi

There’s nothing a bar of (Swiss) chocolate can’t solve. Its luscious texture, smooth mouthfeel and decadent aroma are unmatched, making it the best in the world. And premium Swiss chocolates are incomplete without a mention of Läderach, which offers a range of options--from pralines and truffles to chocolate slabs, and its signature FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate) available in flavours like almond, hazelnut, macadamia, cornflakes, and cranberry, among others.

In 1970, chocolatier Rudolf Läderach Jr. invented a new manufacturing procedure for the chocolate truffle, improving the taste and texture. Since then, the brand has composed countless recipes that blend classic notes with modern aspirations.

After expanding in the Middle East, the US, UK, and Canada, Läderach has partnered with Dharampal Satyapal Foods (DS Foods), the confectionery arm of multi-business corporation and one of India’s leading FMCG conglomerates, DS Group, to establish its first store in India at DLF Emporio Mall in New Delhi.

Enter the chocolate haven at Läderach's first outlet in New Delhi's DLF Emporio Mall. It features a variety of chocolates – from chunky slabs to tablets, FrischSchoggi to chocolated-coated popcorn

The glass-fronted store is sleek and offers a sneak peek into the chocolate wonderland. Step inside and you will be transported to a scene straight out of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. There’s chocolate everywhere–from shelves displaying chunky slabs studded with dry fruits to dark chocolate, or even a snackable option like chocolate-coated popcorn–there’s so much that will leave you tizzy with confusion (of course, we want it all).

A walkthrough of this swanky store was elevated by the company of Elias Läderach, the third generation of the family-owned Läderach chocolates and winner of the World Chocolate Masters 2018, the world’s biggest competition dedicated to the creativity of artisans with chocolate.

YS Life had a candid chat with Elias at the preview of Läderach’s first outlet in India to understand why the Swiss chocolatier chose the country as its new market and what makes their chocolates so special.

India’s potential in food and beverage

While Läderach was in conversation with DS Group even before the pandemic, the deal was finalised after COVID-19 settled in the country. It took nearly a year for the luxury Swiss brand to launch their store.

The motivation to set up their store in India was on the back of growing interest among Indian consumers who visit Switzerland as tourists and those who are inhabitants of the country.

“That’s exactly how we realised there’s great potential to grow in India. Our brand also revolves around gifting and India has big fat weddings that can really work well for us. Plus, Indian consumers always appreciate good food–a key indicator that we can be successful,” shares Elias.

Elias Läderach, the third generation of the family-owned Läderach chocolates. was the first Swiss to be crowned the winner of World Chocolate Masters 2018 in Paris

No wonder, Läderach plans to open five to seven more such exclusive stores in the country, in partnership with DS Group.

While all the signature creations of the brand find a pride of place in its new outlet, there may be some India-specific additions or flavours that may be introduced sometime later.

“Our chocolates are 100% made in Switzerland and then quickly shipped to other countries. While our recipes are standard, there is likelihood of experimenting with limited editions in the future that may be country-specific,” he explains.

Power of premium chocolate

With the craft chocolate revolution taking over India with homegrown and international brands, it is a good time for Läderach to enter the Indian market. Amid stiff competition, the brand has received a positive response with most of its chocolates being sold out on the first day.

What makes the family-owned Läderach a cut above the rest?

The Swiss chocolate brand says it sources the finest ingredients from Costa Rica, Ecuador, Ghana, and Madagascar, among others. The hazelnuts in the slabs or tablets come all the way from Pimonte in Italy.

Läderach tablets

It takes anywhere between two and ten days to make chocolate, depending upon the variety. However, Läderach has always stood out for its freshness and remains committed to it even in India.

“We produce our chocolate in an artisanal manner. It’s not like we put the raw materials into a machine and the finished product comes out. There are several steps that go into the making of our creations and we put our heart and soul into it,” says Elias.

Catering to the luxury segment

Läderach’s chocolates can easily fall into the luxury category, with their gift boxes (500 gms) being priced upwards of Rs 1,900. The FrischSchoggi chocolate hampers (full slab) is upwards of Rs 11,090.

Läderach pralines and truffles

“We charge Swiss prices plus we add the transportation costs and import taxes, which are quite high in India. So, it ends up being a luxury chocolate. But people do have the purchasing power to buy it,” says Elias.

Apart from its new outlets that will be announced after scouting premium locations in the country, the brand is also working on limited editions of its classic pralines.

“We work together with local partners to add value and profit in the market. Everything from the kind of city to the location is assessed. We also evaluate the number of other luxury brands that have their outposts in the same space. That gives us reassurance that our brand will work,” concludes Elias.